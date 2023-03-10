Wearable devices have certainly depopulated in recent years and if you are not updated on the market trend you might even think that the sector is currently growing. After all, there are many people who now own or want one of the latest smartwatch models and the companies competing on the market are just as many. Yet this is not the case, the wearable market is in a severe crisis and today we want to talk about data!

The wearable market is in crisis!

If you don’t know what is meant by wearable, we are talking about all those “wearable” devices equipped with electronic technology and computational capabilities, which allow you to perform a series of different actions just like a small smartphone or a small PC. There are various types of wearables and they enter the category of smartbands, smartwatches, viewers and more.

Apparently, however, the market for such devicesi is currently in crisis and the negative trend does not seem to stop. According to the latest data, in fact, the last quarter of 2022 closed with a reduction of as much as 18% of shipments, even if looking at the whole year lthe percentage drops to just 5%.

If we wanted to go and observe the individual brands, Apple currently holds the leadership in the sector, and is also the only company that manages to register in the entire year a positive trend of +5% compared to 2021. Even if we analyze only the last quarter of 2022, there was a drop of 17% which does not suggest a very rosy future.

Even Google hasn’t escaped the crisis but thanks to the debut of Pixel Watch in October it has managed to slightly improve its position compared to other companies. For the last quarter though the decline recorded by the company was 25%.

Finally, Xiaomi Huawei and Samsung were the ones most subject to this crisis and in the last quarter they recorded a decline of 46%, 42% and 35% respectively. Even at an annual level, the data is not the best, with Xiaomi closing with -41% and Samsung -4%.

In short, by now you will have understood that the trend is negative and according to the analyzes no recovery is expected yet in the next year. The only market that could grow and help somewhat mitigate the negative data is that of smartwatches, which expects a slight general growth albeit overall always less than 10%.