Wear OS or for friends and longtime users Android Wear is the operating system that runs on all Android smartwatches, that is ultra modern watches that have many functions that can simplify life to say the least.

Today we are here to talk to you about the possible arrival of YouTube as an app on the devices in question so we advise you to stay with us!

Wear OS, YouTube is coming?

Apparently Google she could have made an own goal sensational these days, as in the official Wear OS support page dedicated to the passage of Google Pay to the brand new and sparkling Wallet app we had already told you about here, a mysterious screen has appeared that we report below.

The screen in question which was obviously removed a short time later, would depict among the list of apps installed on a Wear OS device, including YouTube, therefore it is very plausible that we will be able to use it in the future.

If, on the other hand, you were wondering what use YouTube would have on a watch, probably not much for watching videos, but if instead we think to podcasts or audio content, then the music changes and the app could turn into a daily cure-all.

In short, we just have to wait and give you an appointment at the next article.