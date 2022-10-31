The State Anticorruption System of Jalisco (Seajal) it has lost the political and social capital it had at the time of its creation five years ago, recognized the outgoing president of the Social Participation Committee (CPS), Jesús Ibarra Cárdenas.

In an interview, within the framework of the end of his five-year term as a member of the CPS, Ibarra Cárdenas recalled that the Seajal was born with high expectations to achieve a change in the fight against corruptionbut over time it has faded.

“That political and social capital that it had at the beginning has been worn out. There was a very high expectation not only for the CPS, in general, because the Anti-Corruption System was going to change the rules of the political game,” said the also ITESO academic.

“There was a lot of expectation of what was going to happen with the typical problems of purchases and in general with the processes of corruption that we had met.”

Although he acknowledged that there has been progress in the fight against administrative corruption in the State, which are reflected in the figures of the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact 2021 (ENCIG) of the INEGI, Ibarra Cárdenas mentioned that there is still a large deficit in political and systemic corruption.

He gave as an example the issue of tenders and public appointments, where there are not the expected advances.

“As much as we try to promote an open agenda, calls for opposition, there was no way,” he lamented.

“Still this year with the theme of Itei (Institute of Transparency, Public Information and Protection of Personal Data), with the theme of the State Human Rights Commission and even with the speculations about the appointment of the Social Participation Committee, no progress has been made. In public purchases there was no way to seriously consider an open model.”

Ibarra Cárdenas warned that it was also necessary to work on the issue of conflicts of interest, to have a State Financial Intelligence Unit to follow the corrupt money and recover it.

On the other hand, he stressed that, although Governor Enrique Alfaro promised to implement the 23 points of the so-called Prosecutor’s Office that Serves, none of them has been fulfilled so far and the consequences are visible week after week.

As for the issue that the Supreme Court of Justice of the State has an Internal Control Body, there was no progress either, despite being a constitutional obligation.

The outgoing president of the CPS applauded the fact that there are officials in jail for corruption issues, but warned that it is not enough.

“Of course it is progress, but it is very limited progress because the question is not how many officials you sanctioned, but rather if there are conditions of non-repetition and those are the ones that have not changed,” he added.

“To the sanctioned officials They have all been for Improper Use of Attributions in public purchases, for example, but what does not change is the model of public purchases, which is what you have to change so that it does not happen again”.

Ibarra Cárdenas will render his last activity report today as president of the CPS and will cede that position to Nancy García Vázquez.

He will also leave the seat he had in this citizen entity and his place will be occupied by Miguel Ángel Hernández Velázquez.

We recommend you read: