ofElisabeth Urban shut down

In Saxony-Anhalt, a man reported himself because of a contaminated site – during the investigation, however, the police not only came across the weapons he had reported.

Magdeburg / Klötze – When a 66-year-old reported himself to the police in Saxony-Anhalt in November 2020, the officials hardly expected to make a significant archaeological find. The man, who now lives in France, told the authorities at the time that 14 years ago he had buried two of his grandfather’s rifles from World War II – the two guns were in a plastic barrel under the farmhouse that had belonged to him.

Saxony-Anhalt: excavation in the cellar – cultural treasures next to weapons

In order to investigate the clue, the police moved in with the appropriate equipment in front of the old house in the village of Klötze – the new owner must have been amazed when suddenly his cellar was about to be dug up. But he shouldn’t be the only one who was surprised: As reported by the dpa news agency, among others, the emergency services not only found the two rifles shown during their excavation, but also some ancient cultural artifacts from South America that are worth a small fortune are.

A total of 13 finds came to light; they had once been stowed in the plastic bin along with the rifles. Small figures, colorful crockery and broken glass: Professor Nikolai Grube from the University of Bonn, who studied the Maya culture intensively and was subsequently commissioned to provide an expert opinion, estimated the value of the finds to be around six figures. In fact, apart from one other figure, all 13 artifacts from the plastic box are real – and up to 1500 years old. Presumably the objects, which are now stored in the Magdeburg State Chancellery, come from illegal excavations in Mexico and Guatemala and were then probably acquired on the black market.

Surprise find under the old house: artifacts will be returned

Instead of a profitable sale, the decision was made in Saxony-Anhalt to return it: Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) will present the artifacts to diplomats from the two countries on the sidelines of the Federal Council meeting on May 28, so that the cultural objects can be returned to their homeland . Incidentally, the former homeowner does not face any consequences: the gun crime, which he committed by burying the rifles, is now statute-barred, the culture protection law, under which the figures were covered, did not exist at the time – the public prosecutor closed the investigation. (eu)

