Weapons US Navy seizes thousands of illegal weapons in the Arabian Sea, discovery almost completely covered the back cover of a missile cruiser

May 10, 2021
The purpose of the weapons is not yet clear, but in similar cases, the weapons have been en route to the Huth rebels in Yemen, the navy reports.

The United States the Navy and the Coast Guard seized thousands of illegal weapons last week in the Arabian Sea. It tells about this, among other things CNN.

Missile cruiser USS Monterey routinely stopped an Arabic sailing ship or dhow last Thursday.

A Coast Guard investigation team found a cache on a ship sailing without a flag.

Huge the gunfight covered much of the back deck of the 173-meter cruiser. It took two days to transfer weapons from the dhow to the cruiser, the Navy informs.

Among the weapons were dozens of Russian-made anti-tank missiles, thousands of Chinese assault rifles, and hundreds of light machine guns, sniper rifles, and shotguns.

The source and destination of the weapons are still under investigation, but according to the Navy, previous similar confiscated arms shipments have been en route to the Huth rebels in Yemen.

The Yemeni civil war has been going on for six years. According to the UN, this is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Arms remain under US control during the investigation.

According to the release, the crew of the ship that smuggled the weapons was released fed and watered after interrogations.

.
