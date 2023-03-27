Weapons | These are the new assault rifles of Finland and Sweden – The countries agree on a joint arms trade

A joint procurement of weapons with Sweden in the next few years enables a cheaper price and security of supply.

Finland and the Swedish Defense Forces’ joint arms procurement made a big leap forward on Monday, when the relevant framework agreement was signed at the arms manufacturer Sako’s factory in Riihimäki.

The agreement now means that Finland and Sweden may have completely similar handguns in use in the next few years, i.e. assault rifles and sniper rifles.

Read more: Finland and Sweden are planning an arms trade: The purpose is to jointly acquire a large number of new sniper rifles

Sweden has already agreed on a large arms deal, Finland on a much smaller batch of assault rifles, which also still have long field tests ahead of them.

The value of Finland’s batch is 700,000 euros, while Sweden made a contract for arms sales worth 78 million euros at one time. According to Sako’s press release, the number of handguns bought by Sweden is considerable, and so it is only the first batch.

The framework agreement with option periods extends as far as 2053.

According to the Finnish Defense Forces, the future handgun family is being prepared to replace the current assault rifles, self-loading precision rifles and heavy sniper rifles of the Finnish Defense Forces. The Defense Forces is preparing to phase them out over the years.

Infantry inspector, colonel Juhana Skyttä says that joint procurements with Sweden can later provide cost benefits and improve security of supply related to weapons.

Finland has thus far only ordered a test set, which includes assault rifles and sniper rifles of two different calibers.

“This is a gradual and step-by-step process in which we progress step by step. For us, the first step is the purchase of test weapons. In time, we will then decide on the procurement quantities and the replacement of the current weapons,” says Skyttä.

The schedule is open and there is a decision to be made on what caliber Finland will choose.

According to Skytä, there is no rush in Finland, and the current fleet, i.e. the RK62 models, will soon become obsolete. In the weapons of the test series, the most suitable barrel length, functionality, ammunition, usability and attachment possibilities for accessories are examined, among other things.

Swedish the Defense Material Agency now acquired assault rifles in 5.56×45 and 7.62×51 calibers, as well as sniper rifles in two different calibers.

They will replace the assault rifles AK4 and AK5 and the sniper rifle Psg90. Some of them date back to the 60s, so Sweden has had a need to renew them.

The precision rifle will be introduced in Sweden next year, the new 5.56 caliber assault rifle will be introduced in 2025.

Correction on Monday 27.3. at 15:55: Removed incorrect caliber mention.