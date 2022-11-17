Weapons | The US does not believe Iran’s claims of developing a hypersonic missile

United States is skeptical of Iran’s claims that it has developed a state-of-the-art missile.

“We have seen reports containing these claims, and because they come from Iran, we treat them with suspicion,” said a US Defense Department spokesman. Sabrina Singh on Thursday.

Iran claimed last week that he had developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defense systems.

Hypersonic missiles, i.e. supersonic missiles, can fly at more than five times the speed of sound, and conventional missile defense systems cannot detect them in time.