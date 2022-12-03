Saturday, December 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weapons | The United States presented its new stealth bomber, the price of one of which is over 700 million euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 3, 2022
in World Europe
0

The US Air Force plans to order at least one hundred modern B-21 Raider stealth bombers.

United States has introduced its new and most modern stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider. The bomber is capable of flying without a crew, and it can also be equipped with nuclear weapons.

“The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in over three decades. It is a testament to American ingenuity and innovation,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the launch event in California, according to news agencies.

In the year In 2010, it was estimated that one B-21 would cost about $550 million. In today’s money, the price is about 750 million dollars, or a good 710 million euros. The US Air Force has planned to buy at least a hundred planes. B-21 planes are starting to replace B-1 and B-2 bombers, reports news agency Reuters.

Many details about the machine have not been revealed. However, according to Austin, its fading properties are second to none. Thanks to the camouflage technology, it is difficult for the enemy to detect the plane.

See also  Reader's Opinion | Militarism is the worst enemy of national defense

“Even the most sophisticated air defense systems have a hard time detecting the B-21 in the sky,” Austin said.

#Weapons #United #States #presented #stealth #bomber #price #million #euros

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Basketball | Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and was the scorer of the match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.