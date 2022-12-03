Weapons | The United States presented its new stealth bomber, the price of one of which is over 700 million euros

The US Air Force plans to order at least one hundred modern B-21 Raider stealth bombers.

United States has introduced its new and most modern stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider. The bomber is capable of flying without a crew, and it can also be equipped with nuclear weapons.

“The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in over three decades. It is a testament to American ingenuity and innovation,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the launch event in California, according to news agencies.

In the year In 2010, it was estimated that one B-21 would cost about $550 million. In today’s money, the price is about 750 million dollars, or a good 710 million euros. The US Air Force has planned to buy at least a hundred planes. B-21 planes are starting to replace B-1 and B-2 bombers, reports news agency Reuters.

Many details about the machine have not been revealed. However, according to Austin, its fading properties are second to none. Thanks to the camouflage technology, it is difficult for the enemy to detect the plane.

“Even the most sophisticated air defense systems have a hard time detecting the B-21 in the sky,” Austin said.