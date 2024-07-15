Arms|Missiles are coming to Germany, which the treaty signed at the end of the Cold War would have banned.

United States and Germany announced last week at a summit of the military alliance NATO that the United States will begin a phased transfer of long-range missiles to Germany in 2026.

The plan is to import SM-6 missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles, i.e. missiles that fly at several times the speed of sound, to Germany at least temporarily.

They have a significantly longer range than the missiles currently in Europe, the United States and Germany announced in their joint statement.

It is the first time since the Cold War that US long-range missiles have been deployed in Germany.

In the year The INF Treaty, which entered into force in 1988, would have banned such missiles from Europe. The then leaders of the United States and the Soviet Union Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev signed a treaty in 1987 that banned ground-launched missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.

The United States began blame Russia for violating the INF Treaty in the summer of 2014 after the occupation of Crimea. The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2019.

The US stated that Russia does not comply with the agreement and China is not involved. In particular, the 9M729/SSC-8 cruise missile system developed by Russia aroused concern. Russia followed the United States and also withdrew from the agreement.

INF Treaty was once a milestone and one sign that the Cold War between the great powers was coming to an end.

As the long-range missiles are now making their way to Germany, talk of the Cold War is once again glimmering in the security policy debate.

The decision to deploy long-range missiles in Germany will lead to a Cold War-like confrontation between Russia and the West, Russia announced on Thursday and said it would take countermeasures.

In a US Department of Defense photo, the Tomahawk cruise ship was launched in 2018 from the USS Monterey.

To Germany of missiles to be deployed, the range of Tomahawks is exactly one thousand miles, i.e. 1,609 kilometers, the RTX Raytheon company that manufactures Tomahawks tells.

The journey between Berlin and Moscow is somewhat of the same category.

The United States has been using Tomahawk cruise missiles since the Persian Gulf War, i.e. the early 1990s. The last time the United States and Britain used Tomahawks was this year when they struck Yemen against Houthi rebels.

Precision Tomahawk missiles can be launched from submarines, ships or land. Core tips can be placed in them.

The latest version of the Tomahawk, the Tactom, is equipped with a data connection that allows the missile’s target to be changed in flight.

The SM-6 missile was launched in the Pacific Ocean in 2014.

Standard Missile, or SM-6, is a ship-based anti-aircraft missile designed for use by the navy.

SM-6 missiles, also manufactured by RTX Raytheon, can also be used as anti-sea missiles. The missile system is also capable of countering ballistic missiles.

Range estimates vary from about 240 kilometers to closer to 500 kilometers.

Hyperpersonal missiles fly at least five times the speed of sound. Destructive power is based on speed and accuracy.

Germany and the United States did not say more about their planned hypersonic missiles than that they are under development.