Weapons | The United States is looking into extending the range of the missiles

The US justifies the need for longer ranges with the size of the Chinese navy.

of the United States authorities want to extend the range of front-line weapons. The goal is an advantage in the Pacific Ocean, reports the news agency Reuters.

With longer-range weapons, US forces could operate farther from China.

The Pentagon and Congress are considering a change that could extend the range of current weapons by up to 20 percent by using more powerful propellants and lighter warheads.

Last week the Senate released a bill proposing to set aside $13 million for weapons range development. The purpose would be to develop and produce chemical compounds that could be used to fire missiles or to replace the explosive material of warheads.

The Senate and the House of Representatives still have to negotiate a final decision on the funding. However, there is consensus on the need for deterrence against China.

“The distances in the Pacific and the size of China’s navy mean the U.S. needs more missiles that can reach distant targets,” House Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher told Reuters.

China also considers the United States in the Pacific a threat and increases its own military presence in response.

If if the bill were to pass, it would start a Pentagon development program to try to increase the range of existing weapons.

Director of the non-profit organization Action on Armed Violence Iain Overton stated that the race to improve lethal weapons is not progress.

“It is said that history repeats itself, and an arms race always ends badly. Do bigger, deadlier guns make the world safer? The answer is a resounding no. Over the past decade, when explosive weapons were used in populated areas, 90 percent of those killed or injured were civilians,” Overton said.