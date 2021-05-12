Weapons The National Rifle Association is not allowed to file for bankruptcy in the United States

According to the judge, the director, suspected of ambiguities in the NRA’s financial records, tried to file for bankruptcy of the organization to avoid oversight.

Stateside a federal judge has rejected a bankruptcy filing by the National Rifle Association, or NRA, in Texas, according to Reuters. According to the judge, the lobbying organization did not try to file for bankruptcy for real reasons but to avoid supervision.

In New York State, the NRA has been sued in August in an effort to disband the organization. According to a Texas bankruptcy judge, the NRA tried to file for bankruptcy in order to avoid its liquidation and seek to reorganize.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy oversight body has also opposed the NRA’s bankruptcy filing and demanded its dismissal.

NRA is close to the right wing of the Republican Party and the former president Donald Trumpia.

The organization defends the rights of gun owners and opposes the tightening of gun laws and regulations. Thus, advocates of tighter arms regulation rejoiced at the NRA’s adversity.

The organization’s management is accused in New York of financial misconduct. For example, a leader Wayne LaPierren suspected of using NRA money to rent private planes, vacation in the Bahamas and other expensive lives. News channel According to NBC NRA money is also suspected of being used for bribery, in which people have been paid to remain silent.

Reuters according to Wayne LaPierre, said in his witness statement that he feared that New York law would put the NRA into liquidation. According to LaPierre, bankruptcy would have been a better solution than liquidation.

Federal bankruptcy judge rejecting NRA bankruptcy application Harlin Hale identified Wayne LaPierre as the reason for the rejection. According to the judge, LaPierre tried to decide on the apparent bankruptcy action alone.

“It is shocking how many were left out of the decision-making process, including the Chief Financial Officer and the Secretary-General,” Judge Hale stated in the court’s ruling.

Following the rejection of the bankruptcy filing, LaPierre commented, according to Reuters, that the NRA intends to continue the fight.