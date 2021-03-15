Weapons Swedish research institute: Growth in international arms trade came to a halt, Finland’s share of arms exports 0.12 per cent

According to a report by the Institute for Peace Research, the United States increased its position as the largest arms exporter in the 2010s.

International arms exports remained at about the same level in the 2010s, says the Swedish peace research institute Sipri in a report published on Monday in its report.

In contrast, the growth trend of free arms exports, which began at the turn of the century, continued.

In its report, Sipri describes the level of arms exports over five-year periods. In 2016–2020, arms exports were the same as in 2011–2015.

“It’s too it is too early to say whether the rapid growth of international arms deliveries over the last two decades is over, ”says Siprin, a researcher Pieter D. Wezeman.

“The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could cause some countries to reassess their arms imports in the coming years,” Wezeman says. “However, at the same time, in the midst of the pandemic in 2020, many countries signed major agreements on major arms transfers.”

United States increased its share of world arms exports from 32 percent to 37 percent in the 2010s, Sipri says.

Towards the end of the decade, the United States supplied arms to 96 countries. Nearly half went to the countries of the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia.

Of the major arms exporters, export volumes and shares from France and Germany also increased. Total arms deliveries remained stable as exports from Russia and China declined.

Monday In its report, Sipri describes the development of the volume of arms deliveries with its own valuation figures and not directly, for example, in dollars. According to the Siberi index, arms exports in recent years have been about half the value of the early 1980s.

Based on Sipri’s index figures, Finland’s share of world arms exports in 2016–2020 was 0.12 per cent. Finland accounted for 0.34 per cent of imports.