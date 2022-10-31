Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Ukraine needs weapons to defend itself against Russia. But there is also concern about smuggling into Europe. © IMAGO/Alex Chan

Western supplies to Ukraine are good, says a Finnish investigator. However, smuggling could pose problems for Europe – “for decades to come”.

Helsinki/Kyiv – The West has been supplying arms to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression. It seems possible that at least a small part of the lighter war equipment will flow back into the EU – and end up in the hands of organized crime. He reports that Finnish Broadcasting YLE citing local police forces. It is apparently about firearms and ammunition, including assault rifles. But also about even more dangerous equipment. The time after the end of the Ukraine war could also be particularly tricky.

“We see signs that these weapons already exist here in Finland,” Christer Ahlgren, Chief Inspector of Finland’s Central Criminal Police, told the broadcaster. Weapons originally delivered to Ukraine have also turned up in Sweden, Denmark and Holland. “Elsewhere in Europe” rocket-propelled grenades from the Ukraine had even appeared. According to the YLE, Ahlgren heads a unit for fighting organized crime.

War in Ukraine: Warnings about arms smuggling – but Russia could also be behind the offers

The arms smuggling warning is not new. As early as July, Europol wrote about corresponding efforts in a letter to the EU Council. Recently there was also a concrete report about smuggling in the other direction: In Latvia investigators stopped a shipment of potentially dangerous equipment to Russiahow fr.de reported.

The borders are therefore a neuralgic point. Nevertheless, the situation is quite complex: Europol also stated that advertisements, for example on the dark web, for the sale of weapons from Ukraine could be part of Russian propaganda. on Research project request corrective the authority also clarified that its warning referred to “small arms”. In the case of Finland, it now seems more about internationally active gangs than suspected or supposed arms sales via the Internet.

Ukraine News: Scandinavia fears new weapons for gangs and clans from the war zone

“We have a lot of information that criminal organizations are very interested in these weapons that were delivered to Ukraine,” Ahlgren said. The focus is also on use after the end of the war. There are already criminal connections from Finland to Ukraine, for example in the case of the Bandidos rocker club. Old contacts are now being reactivated with a view to the post-war period.

In the report, YLE referred to similar experiences after other wars: For example, after the Yugoslav wars, weapons flowed to Sweden – these are now a basis for the repeatedly escalating violence between gangs in Swedish cities. Ahlgren warned that the influence of clans was also growing in Finland.

“Russia is leaving weapons behind”: Finnish investigator expects problems after Ukraine war

At the same time, the problem in Ukraine is not limited to arms deliveries from the West: “Russia is also leaving arms behind.” It is impossible to say how many weapons there are in Ukraine and who owns them. It is good that Ukraine is being supplied with weapons, emphasized the chief inspector. “But we will be dealing with these weapons for decades to come and we will pay a price,” he added.

It is therefore necessary to intervene early and close smuggler routes. In principle, this is possible – among other things, because organized crime also networks online and leaves data traces in the process. According to Ahlgren, however, there are not enough police forces in Finland to analyze the large amounts of data. At the same time, the security checks for port employees are too few. (fn)