Weapons Restrictions | The arms limitation agreement concluded during the Cold War ended with Russia’s announcement

In its justification, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned, among other things, Finland’s NATO membership.

Cold The Tae agreement, which is part of the post-war arms control agreements, on the limitation of conventional weapons in Europe was finally undermined on Tuesday, when Russia announced that it had completely withdrawn from the agreement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry gave on Tuesday statementin which it announced that the termination took effect the night before Tuesday at midnight.

“The Western signatories overestimated their ability to influence Russia and Russia’s commitment to the agreement,” the statement says. At the same time, the ministry reminds that Russia suspended compliance with the agreement already in 2007.

“This was in line with the Russian president Vladimir Putin With the speech given at the Munich Security Conference in February 2007″, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates. “It was one of our country’s first steps in resisting the hegemony of the ‘collective West’.”

A statement at the end, the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov the group of pencillers warmed up to warlike accusations.

“Taking into account the direct responsibility of the NATO countries for inciting the conflict in Ukraine, Finland’s acceptance into the military alliance, and the ongoing processing of Sweden’s membership application, even the formal preservation of the Tae agreement has become impossible from the perspective of Russia’s fundamental security interests,” the text says.

The military alliance NATO issued its own statement on Tuesday, in which it condemned Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement. At the same time, the military alliance announced that its member countries would “suspend compliance with the Tae Agreement for as long as it is necessary according to international law”.

NATO and the Warsaw Pact concluded in late 1990, the Tae Agreement was a great idea, but in practice it was a fossil from the moment it was born.

The agreement limited the number of conventional weapons of both sides to the same in the area between the Atlantic and the Urals. Quantities were also agreed upon for sub-regions and sites in the region, such as for example Northern Russia on the borders of Finland and Norway.

The Soviet-led Warsaw Pact effectively ceased to exist in 1990, and at the end of the following year, the Soviet Union was also history. The agreement was renegotiated, and country-specific maximums were defined for tanks, field guns, combat aircraft, armored vehicles, and combat helicopters.

Renewed The Tae agreement was completed in 1999, but only Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan ratified it. The United States and its allies made ratification conditional on Russia’s commitment to respect the territorial integrity of Moldova and Georgia, to no avail.

For Russia, the agreement was a way to keep the number of conventional weapons of the “Western partners” low at the same time that it was forced to reduce its own weapons production.

The United States and NATO announced in 2011 that they would “stop complying with the agreement in relation to Russia”. Russia announced in 2015 that it would “stop active participation in the agreement”. Last May, Putin issued a decree by which Russia annulled the agreement for its own part.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday was thus the official death notice of the Tae Agreement.