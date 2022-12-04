Weapons | Report: Sales of the 100 largest companies in the arms industry increased again

Russia has traditionally been an important producer of raw materials for weapons. Russia’s own production is hindered by a shortage of semiconductors.

World the sales of the 100 largest companies in the arms industry increased in 2021, even though there were problems and challenges in the production chain. This is what Stockholm’s international peace research institute Sipri states in its recent report.

According to Sipri, the sales of the 100 largest companies in the arms industry were worth 592 billion dollars (around 562 billion euros) last year. The amount increased by 1.9 percent from the previous year.

According to Sipri, this was already the seventh year in a row when the value of global arms sales increased.

According to Sipri, problems in arms production and trade were caused in 2021 by disruptions in supply chains related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Peace Research Institute estimates that the problems in the industry’s production chain have probably increased during the year ending due to the war in Ukraine.

in Russia has played a globally important role as a producer of raw materials for arms manufacturing. According to Sipri, this could hamper US and European efforts to strengthen the armed forces and replenish stockpiles after sending billions in ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine.

“Increasing production takes time. If supply chain disruptions continue, it may take several years before some of the major arms manufacturers are able to meet the additional demand created by the war in Ukraine,” Sipri’s senior researcher Diego Lopes da Silva states.

According to Sipri, the efforts of Russian companies to increase their weapons production are held back by their shortage of semiconductors. Western sanctions related to the war in Ukraine generally hinder Russia’s arms production.

A large part of the world’s 100 largest arms industry companies are American. However, in 2021, according to Sipri, North America was the only continent whose arms trade decreased. However, the drop was just under one percent.