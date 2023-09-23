Since 2003, loose weapons have represented a major challenge to the government, which seeks to disarm citizens and armed entities, and confine them to the state through a plan that includes media, legal, and administrative aspects.

Heavy inheritance

An Iraqi political analyst and security expert for Sky News Arabia evaluates the new step announced by the Ministry of Interior, especially with the large quantities of weapons in the hands of individuals and groups, and the penetration of a culture that weapons are a “source of power.”

A statement by the Ministry of Interior, reported by the Iraqi News Agency, on Thursday, stated that the National Arms Regulatory Committee held a scientific conference at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, in the presence of Minister Abdul-Ilah al-Shammari and a number of presidents of public and private universities, deans of law colleges, leaders and officers, entitled “The preparatory stages for registering weapons and combating violence.” “The gunman,” according to Al-Shammari:

Iraq was subjected to the loss and theft of many weapons during the wars that it witnessed from weak souls, and they became the possession of many people outside the country.

The government, within its governmental program, is determined to register light weapons, make them known to the state, and control medium and heavy weapons.

The Ministry will open offices to register weapons in all governorates of the country, and the process of inventorying them will be within a deliberate timetable.

The matter requires the cooperation of all societal groups, including intellectuals, academics, tribal sheikhs, and notables, to confine weapons to the state.

Complex issue

Iraqi security analyst, Mukhlid Hazem Al-Darb, describes the government’s plan to confine weapons to the state as a “complex issue.” Due to the large quantities of weapons, whether light, medium, or even heavy, in the hands of armed groups.

The quantity of weapons is increasing, especially in the central and southern governorates, and their accumulation has increased in the hands of individuals, armed groups, and clans after the acquisition of large quantities of weapons from military units since 2003 (the time of the American invasion of Iraq and the dissolution of the army), and during the war against the terrorist organization ISIS (beginning in 2014). In addition to arms trade and smuggling across open borders, according to Al-Darb.

In this regard, it is expected that even if some of the owners of these weapons go to register them in government departments and offices, “they will not register all the weapons. Anyone who owns more than one piece may register one piece for fear of losing everything he has.”

The Iraqi security analyst proposes to encourage the owners of these weapons to hand them over, “even if at a rate of up to 40 or 50 percent, that the delivery be in exchange for financial sums based on the evaluation of the delivered pieces.”

Creating an anti-weapons culture

The importance of the step of opening arms registration offices lies in the fact that the government knows the quantity of weapons spread in the country, their owners, their sources, and the purpose of their presence outside the framework of the state, as well as notifying the owner of the weapon that he has been “spotted,” as noted by the Iraqi political analyst, Ali Al-Baidar.

But at the same time, he points out that the issue “needs the creation of a culture against armament in society, especially since the current culture so far is still the opposite of this, as the citizen feels that he needs this weapon in the absence of activation of the security institutions, and brags about weapons as a source of power.” .

For his part, Al-Baidar suggests, to erase this culture, to focus in the media, educational institutions, religious institutions, and all parties on spreading the idea that weapons are a “tool of murder and chaos.” Which forces the citizen to stay away from it.

Last May, the Ministry of Interior announced a plan that includes media, legal, and administrative aspects to confine weapons to the state, including conducting inspections and confiscations of unregistered light weapons, and bringing the owner of medium and heavy weapons to legal accountability.

Since the American invasion in 2003, and the fall of the central state with the end of the regime of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, Iraq has suffered from tremendous chaos in the spread of weapons, whether in the hands of tribes, or in the hands of armed factions and militias that formed after the invasion, and use it to impose their agenda and influence, and to wrestle with their opponents from Various religious and political currents.