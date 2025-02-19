02/19/2025



Updated at 10: 25h.





The Civil Guard and the National Police, in a joint operation carried out within the framework of Klos and Zone operations, have dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to Transport of large amounts of drugs From the province of Malaga to different European countries, hidden in double truck and semi -trailer funds, and in large -displayed vehicles with false registrations, using the method known as “Go Fast.”

The detainees, of various nationalities (French, Moroccans, Croats and Serbs), are charged with drug trafficking crimes, belonging to criminal organizationfraud of electric fluid, illegal possession of weapons and forgery of public document.

The operation has been developed in the provinces of Malaga, Cádiz, Sevilla and Girona and during the same 3,565 kilograms of hashish and 54 kilograms of marijuana, as well as 3 weapons12,510 euros in cash, among other effects.

Start of the operation

The operation began at the beginning of the summer of 2024 when a criminal group dedicated to drug trafficking was detected in the province of Malaga. This group was mostly integrated by French, Serbian and Moroccan citizens and were using isolated houses from the province from where they managed and planned the transport before moving the narcotic to southern France.









In July, the agents were aware that drug transport was taking place From Malaga to Polandso it proceeded to intercept it. In the truck registration, a double background was located in the fuel tank, 270 kg of hashish being apprehended and the occupants were arrested.

After this intervention the housing Used by the organization seized 102 kg of hashish, 35 kg of marijuana buds and an interior marijuana plantation with 774 plants.

Performances practiced

After this action, the members of this network settled in different populations of Malaga, Cádiz and Sevilleachieving the identification of the majority of the members of the criminal organization in collaboration with the French police authorities.

Throughout 2024, performances were carried out in Ronda and Mijas (Málaga), Sanlúcar de Barrameda and Arcos de la Frontera (Cádiz), Montequinto, Los Palacios and Villafranca (Seville) in which 1,900 kg of hashish, 54 kg, 54 kg of marijuana, 2 trucks, 7 high displacement vehicles, 3,000 euros in cash and 10 people were arrested.

In another action carried out in France, another transport was intercepted, managing to seize 560 kg of hashish and stop the driver of the vehicle.

All these actions caused the criminal group to transfer its operations to the province of Gironawhere in the month of January of this year a vehicle was intercepted when, loaded with several hashish bales, he tried to access a rural farm located in the municipality of Maçanet of the jungle.

In the farm registry, where the local police collaborated, 649 kg of hashish, 3 firearms (1 gun, 1 subfusil and 1 rifle), a machine for a machine were seized falsify license plates of vehicles, frequency inhibitors, 4 high displacement vehicles, another 3 people who had participated in these events being arrested.

The investigation has been directed since the Court of Instruction No. 5 of Malaga and No. 4 of Sta Coloma de Farners (Girona); having been developed by the Organized and Anti -Drug Crime Team of the Organic Judicial Police Unit (Edoa) of the Civil Guard Command of Malaga and the UYDCO of the Provincial Police Station of the National Police of Girona.

Another group falls in Malaga

This event is known a day after the Civil Guard has dismantled in Torrox (Málaga) two criminal groups «Very violent«, One of them managed by two brothers to which buyers paid the drug by cash of up to 5,000 euros in the account of one of its members.

But, in addition, the violence reached the physical since a client of this camel network held him in a floor, beat him, beaten him, They burned his legs with acid And they marked his face with a cut. Then they tortured him until he lost his knowledge. And it was a revenge for denouncing them.

The attacked was a Customer network customer that passed doses of different drugs in Torrox (Málaga). Due to one debtthe leaders of the organization with some of their sellers persecuted him under threats. They did not get to catch him, but the victim denounced. The Civil Guard was already on the track of two brothers, who were the leaders of the retail network. The complaint for death threats precipitated the arrest of one, which later avenged.

In this action the agents have also dismantled several drug points and They have arrested 28 people For the crimes against public health, belonging to criminal organization, against road safety, robbery with violence, purple raid, illegal detention, attempted homicide, serious injuries and threats, as reported on Monday the armed institute in a release.

During the operation, 13 records have been carried out in which they have been intervened 10 kilos of marijuana585 grams of cocaine, several doses of heroin, LSD, 211 grams of hashish and six prohibited white weapons, among other effects.