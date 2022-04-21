Home page World

Armed police officers surround the house of a suspected Reich citizen in Boxberg (Main-Tauber district). © Kohls/SDMG/dpa

In the house of a suspected Reich citizen, investigators found walk-in armories and Reich flags. And that’s not all. A 54-year-old was arrested and is in custody.

Boxberg – Investigators found numerous weapons of war and Nazi memorabilia in the house of a suspected Reich citizen in northern Baden-Württemberg.

The President of the State Criminal Police Office of Baden-Württemberg, Andreas Stenger, spoke on Thursday, among other things, of accessible armories and Reich flags. There was a machine gun in the living room, and basically there was ammunition everywhere. In addition, there was a cannabis plantation in the house in Boxberg (Main-Tauber district).

A 54-year-old is in custody for allegedly shooting a police officer on Wednesday. The man also admitted that, said the chief public prosecutor in Mosbach, Florian Kienle. The charge is attempted murder combined with bodily harm and illegal possession of a weapon of war. Six other people arrested during the operation, including two women, have been released. However, investigations against her continued. Because of the political background, there is room for the Attorney General in Karlsruhe to take over the case. dpa