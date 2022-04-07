On February 27, three days after invading Ukraine, Putin put his nuclear arsenal into “special combat mode” in response to Western sanctions and “aggressive statements” that the Russian president said had been made by NATO. A few days later, his Defense Ministry claimed that evidence of the “emergency elimination” of traces of an alleged military-biological program had been discovered in Ukraine. NATO, the United States and other countries described these claims as hoaxes and warned that these accusations could hide a “false flag” strategy: it would be nothing more than a pretext to attack Ukraine with these same weapons. In this context, on March 24, the Alliance announced that it was activating its defenses against nuclear, biological and chemical attacks, proof that it takes this threat very seriously.

Nuclear, chemical and biological constitute the group of weapons considered to be of mass destruction. Have they been used before in other conflicts? What international treaties regulate them? Can Putin ever cross that red line? What destructive power do they have? Andrea Rizzi, correspondent for global affairs at EL PAÍS, and Guillem Colom, doctor in international security and editor of Global Strategies, answer these and other questions about this type of weaponry in this video.