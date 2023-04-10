Weapons | NY Times: Europe Can’t Make Enough Artillery Ammunition for Ukraine

Factories have reduced their capacity since the end of the Cold War. Production volumes have been increased, but even that is still not enough.

At least the production of all eleven European artillery ammunition factories is not enough to cover Ukraine’s needs despite large investments, says The New York Times.

Factories have reduced their capacity since the end of the Cold War, and although they have announced in many places that they will increase their production, the process will take time.

For example, the Norwegian company Nammo has announced that it plans to produce 200,000 155-millimeter projectiles annually by 2028.

However, Ukraine has stated that it needs an average of 250,000 155mm rounds per month.

The EU announced last month that it plans to export one million 155mm rounds to Ukraine, but this is far from certain. For example, the foreign minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis said that “it may be possible that we will not achieve this”.

Ukrainian information about the training and equipment level of the forces and the weapons aid provided by different countries has been spread in allegedly secret documents leaked to social media.

The documents show NATO’s assessment that Ukraine would have enough capability for medium-range air defense on the front until mid-May.

“This gives rise to the idea that Russia’s strategic missile campaign seems to have been somewhat successful in exhausting Ukraine’s air defenses,” HS fact checker John Helin comment on Saturday.

Also a visiting researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute Ilmari Käihkö on Friday considered the information about Ukraine’s lack of ammunition to be worrying and said that the leaked information raised questions about Ukraine’s combat capability.