Saturday, January 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weapons | North Korea said it had tested its new cruise missiles

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Weapons | North Korea said it had tested its new cruise missiles

North Korea has tested the new generation Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missiles it has developed, says North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency.

North Korea did not comment on how many missiles it launched. South Korea previously said that North Korea launched several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Wednesday.

North Korea has continued its abundant weapons testing since the beginning of the year. Just about a week ago, the country said it had tested an underwater nuclear weapon system.

#Weapons #North #Korea #tested #cruise #missiles

See also  Lula meets with STF ministers to try to stop the crisis and signals Gonet in the PGR
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Car manufacturers announce R$10 billion in investments in Brazil

Car manufacturers announce R$10 billion in investments in Brazil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result