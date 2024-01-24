Weapons | North Korea said it had tested its new cruise missiles

North Korea has tested the new generation Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missiles it has developed, says North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency.

North Korea did not comment on how many missiles it launched. South Korea previously said that North Korea launched several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Wednesday.

North Korea has continued its abundant weapons testing since the beginning of the year. Just about a week ago, the country said it had tested an underwater nuclear weapon system.