Lenta.ru found products prohibited by Russian law on Wildberries

The Russian marketplace Wildberries has found many products prohibited by law and the platform’s internal rules. Among the prohibited items discovered by a Lenta.ru correspondent are items with Nazi symbols, weapons, and espionage equipment.

Wildberries has placed products with symbols of the Third Reich occultists

Russian legislation directly prohibits propaganda and public display of Nazi symbols or images that are similar to them to the point of confusion. This action may fall under an administrative article (20.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) or, if the display was carried out repeatedly, under a criminal article (282.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

However, the marketplace freely sells paraphernalia with symbols that can be classified as prohibited by law. Thus, before the publication of Lenta.ru, buyers were offered a wide selection of goods with the “black sun” symbol, used by occultists of the Third Reich, neo-Nazis like the New Zealand terrorist Brenton Tarrant and fighters of the Ukrainian Azov battalion. (the organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia). After publication, some products with this symbol were removed, but some positionsin which the symbol was not named directly, but was present on the product, can still be purchased on the platform. In addition, sellers can later re-post prohibited images by changing the product name and description in the product cards.

Screenshot: Resale platform

Products with are still available on Wildberries symbolswhich were used by SS units, as well as with “Slavic amulets”the appearance of which is indistinguishable from a swastika.

Marketplace visitors can buy illegal spy equipment

Article 138.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation prohibits the illegal circulation of special technical means intended for covert acquisition of information. Signs of a violation of this article of the Criminal Code appear if the device is disguised as some other object and, looking at it, it is impossible to understand that it is being used for surveillance.

Even after the publication of Lenta.ru, products that potentially violate Russian legislation can be found on the marketplace: video camera with a voice recorder, disguised as a keychain; several species cameras, disguised under the watch; and also a video camera, built-in into the network adapter to charge the phone.

Sellers of such products report that it is impossible to see the camera lens in the device and understand that recording is taking place.

Screenshot: Resale platform

Sellers regularly list weapons and self-defense equipment on Wildberries

In Russia, self-defense tools and signal weapons can only be purchased upon presentation of a passport and in specialized stores, but thanks to the marketplace, Russians, including minors, have the opportunity to purchase pepper spray, signal launchers and cartridges for them, and even bladed weapons.

In order to circumvent Russian legislation, sellers “play” with names – they add the particle “not” (“not a case for pepper spray”, “not a pepper spray package”) or do not name the product at all in the card title, keeping the keywords in the description.

Despite the fact that some of the ads from the Lenta.ru publication were blocked by the marketplace moderators, their analogues remained on the platform. For example, Russian teenagers can still buy a telescopic batonwhich is sold under the name “Self-Defense Lux” (it has been bought at least 140 times, including by parents for their children) or pepper spray “NATO”.

Screenshot: Resale platform

In addition, Wildberries still available triggers for flare cartridges, which have appeared in crime reports more than once and with the help of which criminals – including teenagers – not only injured their victims, but also deprived them of life.