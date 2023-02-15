Weapons | NATO countries promise an increase in ammunition production, Stoltenberg: “It has immense significance”

At the defense minister’s meeting that ended on Wednesday, one of the key topics of discussion was how the continuation of the war is now consuming large amounts of ammunition and weapons.

On Wednesday at the NATO defense ministers’ meeting that ended, the allied countries again assured strong support for Ukraine and promised to increase ammunition production as well as deliveries of heavy weapons.

One of the main topics of discussion was how the continuation of the war now consumes large amounts of ammunition. Industrial production needs to be increased, and stocks need to be replenished.

General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg dodged the question at Wednesday’s press conference about whether there is already a concern that Ukraine will run out of ammunition.

He said that the matter has been reacted to already months ago, and now the production is already increasing. NATO is also reviewing its own goals for ammunition storage.

During the meeting, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s ammunition consumption is many times higher than the current level of production.

According to Stoltenberg, promises to increase production were now heard from, among others, France, the United States, Germany and Norway.

“Production is increasing now. And that has immense meaning.”

In part, production has been increased in existing production facilities, but in addition, investments in new production capacity are needed and that takes time, he said.

Discussion During the meeting, the deliveries of heavy weapons such as Leopard 2 battle tanks were also discussed.

German Die Welt newspaper reported previously, that the coalition would fall apart and that Germany’s efforts to organize the planned two armored battalions in Ukraine are thus in trouble. One battalion has 30–50 wagons, depending on the organization.

According to the newspaper, Denmark and the Netherlands do not intend to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Instead, they would financially support the repair and refurbishment of 100 Leopard 1 main battle tanks.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at the same time, according to Reuters on Wednesday, that Western countries had promised Ukraine 48 Leopard 2 main battle tanks, including 31 older Leopard 2 A4 tanks, whose delivery would be coordinated by Poland.

In addition, Germany is sending fourteen and Portugal three more advanced Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, communicated that Die Welt’s news was incorrect. Holland does not own its wagons but leases them from Germany. It had been agreed with Germany that the wagons of the second battalion would be better suited to Ukraine. However, the Netherlands is not opposed to sending the wagons it uses, the ministry told Reuters.

Also Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (center) said at the end of the meeting that the Leopard news was a so-called duck.

“At least it wasn’t on the verge of breaking up,” Savola said, referring to the coalition.

“Yes, there have been gatherings and talks here as well, and yes, a cooperation model can be found here,” he said.

Savola also said that Finland is currently preparing its thirteenth support package for Ukraine.

As you know, the share in the Leopard project will also be decided soon. More detailed information about Finland’s participation was not received during the meeting.

On Wednesday the defense minister’s agenda also included a discussion on defense financing and what kind of goal should be set in relation to it. Decisions on the matter are to be made at the Vilnius Summit in July.

The theme is expected to arouse heated discussion before then.

Stoltenberg said that it is “clear” that more investment must be made in defense.

According to him, the view is now that the current goal, according to which two percent of GDP should be spent on defense, should not be considered a ceiling. Instead, it should be considered a floor and a minimum level.

NATO’s current goal is a two percent level by 2024. In addition, 20 percent of the expenses should be used for material purchases.

Since the start of the Russian war of aggression, many countries have invested a lot in their defense and supported Ukraine. Still, according to the previous forecast, only about a third of the member countries reached the goal in 2022.

Savola said, that two types of views emerged at the meeting: other countries want two percent to be the minimum level. Others believe that they will take time to reach the two percent level.

He repeated the view he told HS on Tuesday that Finland’s next government should commit to the two percent level.

He saw no need to raise the goal. He believed that at the two percent level, it will be possible to maintain strong performance in the future as well.

In Finland, the level of defense appropriations currently reaches two percent, but it is decreasing as the costs of large projects such as fighter jet acquisitions and Navy ship acquisitions decrease.

The next big investments will be made in the development of the Army, Savola said.