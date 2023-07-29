Two days before the end of the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg, the Nigerien government was overthrown by a coup. As in Mali and Burkina Faso, very soon Russian flags and messages against the former colonial power, France, appeared in demonstrations in Niamey. An alleged message of praise for the coup from Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, has fueled rumors that Russia has been able to maneuver to destabilize the West’s last great ally in the Sahel. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for restoring constitutional order in Niger. Two conflicting messages that recall the double aspect of the Russian presence in Africa. One, that of the State, which uses its diplomatic, political and military weight to gain influence. The second, the unofficial one, in which the Wagner group acts as Russia’s shadow arm to achieve economic and geostrategic objectives without its criticized methods and accusations of human rights violations, according to UN and NGO investigations, being attributed to Moscow.

How are Russia’s official relations with Africa?

Russia is the main arms exporter to Africa and has close economic relations with countries such as South Africa, Sudan, Egypt, Zimbabwe and Mali. Moscow’s interest in these countries has increased with the war in Ukraine and the isolation policy of the West, which have led it to seek alternative spaces of influence. The neutrality exhibited by half of the African nations in the first vote condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations shows the strength of these ties. In addition to having a thriving demography, Africa treasures natural resources such as Malian and Burkinabe gold or uranium from Niger. Russia is trying to take advantage of a certain nostalgia for the Soviet Union, which supported the African liberation movements, to discredit the United States and the West.

What is the role of the Wagner group in this Russian strategy?

The Wagner company ―a veteran Western intelligence officer pointed out to EL PAÍS in 2021― is a paramilitary arm with which the Kremlin seeks influence and supports friendly regimes, without being reproachable for anything, since it is officially a private company , which also does not legally exist in Russia. The model exported to several African countries is the one that was applied in Syria: a protection agreement with an allied government in exchange for its support for Russia, influence, the possibility of exploiting natural resources and, sometimes, the go-ahead to use its territory as a base for disinformation campaigns against the West.

Which country exemplifies this strategy?

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The Central African Republic (CAR). In 2017, Russia asked the UN for an exception to the arms embargo imposed on the CAR since 2013. After obtaining it, Moscow sent that weapon and whom it defined as “five military instructors and 170 civilian instructors”, whose purpose was supposedly to train military and Central African policemen. At the same time, two Russian companies were registered in the country. The first, Lobaye Invest, obtained a gold and diamond mining permit from Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra. The second, Sewa Security Services, registered as a private security company: Wagner’s local brand. The owners of both were front men for the group’s owner, Yevgueni Prigozhin.

While some 2,000 mercenaries were deployed in the country and those minerals began to be exploited, Lobaye Invest bought articles in the Central African media, financed a radio station and even shot a movie. The message was to extol the Russian presence and denigrate Western countries, especially France. The Prigozhin network of companies also has various “troll farms”, centers for disseminating false news on social networks, in the Central African Republic and in Sudan.

Who controls Wagner’s paramilitaries?

Wagner’s performance is out of control. Successive UN reports have warned that these paid soldiers have been accused of allegedly being behind summary executions, torture, forced disappearance and sexual violence. In Mali, local soldiers and “foreign military personnel”, according to the UN, murdered more than 500 civilians in Moura, in the center of the African country, in 2022. The investigation suggests that these “foreigners” could be Wagner mercenaries.

In what other African regions has Russia (and Wagner) gained prominence?

After Libya, CAR and Sudan, the Wagner group settled in the Sahel, which attracted Russia for its mineral wealth and strong anti-French sentiment in that region, partly the result of the inability of the French military operation Barkhane to stop the the jihadists. The military who staged two successive coups in Mali, in 2020 and 2022, turned to Moscow for military support. While Russia sent planes and helicopters to them, 1,400 Wagner mercenaries landed in the country. The Barkhane operation was expelled in 2022 and at the end of this year it will be the United Nations mission that packs its bags. In Burkina Faso, fellow coup leader Ibrahim Touré has strengthened ties with Russia, which provides him with abundant war material.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.