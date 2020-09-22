Weapons Lukashenko landed in his castle in the arms of an assault rifle – this happened to other autocrats who wanted to be photographed with a gun.

When Leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko landed at the end of August by helicopter at his presidential palace in Minsk, many television viewers rubbed their eyes.

The cameras followed an authoritarian leader who had been bullied like a special forces soldier: a black combat uniform and bulletproof vest. In his left grapple, he lovingly supported the assault rifle.

For those accustomed to a western birdhouse, the sight was startling. In democratically run countries, it is not the custom for leaders to carry out their duties armed to the teeth.

Lukashenko’s 26-year reign was and is being challenged by hundreds of thousands of protesters. It is clear that by appearing armed, Lukashenko wanted to reinforce the message to the protesters: I am not going anywhere.

Belarus the leader’s preferred assault rifle was the Russian-made AKS-74U, said The U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe (RFE) site a couple of days later.

According to RFE, this type of weapon, which is a lighter and thicker version of the AK-74 rifle, is suitable for self-defense in cramped conditions due to its size.

The same type of weapon has also been favored by the late leader of the terrorist network al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden and the late “caliph” of Isis Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi. Both terrorist leaders have appeared in the pictures next to the AKS-74U rifle.

Lukashenko is by no means the only authoritarian leader whose public image has included appearing with small arms. What other leaders have communicated to the people with guns, and how did it happen to them?

Iraqi President Saddam Hussein reviewed the assault rifle donated to him in October 1997.­

Saddam Hussein and the Ruger rifle

Saddam Hussein (1937–2006) was the president and dictator of Iraq, remembered as the creator of the dreaded police state, the gas strike on his Kurdish citizens, and the attempt to conquer Kuwait, which led to the Gulf War in 1990-1991.

Hussein’s power collapsed in 2003 when the United States invaded Iraq. Since then, instability has continued in the country to this day.

Iraqi President Saddam Hussein fired his Ruger rifle into the air on New Year’s Eve in 2000.­

The infamous Iraqi president often appeared in ceremonies broadcast on state television with his Ruger 77 rifle. For example, in 2000, he celebrated the opening of the hotel in Baghdad by firing in front of the crowd numerous times into the air with a rifle, supported by one hand.

In 2006, Hussein received a hanging sentence. Even before that, in 2004, his famous rifle had ended up in the United States through a CIA employee of the U.S. Central Intelligence Service. Rifle sold at auction In the United States in September 2013. The price was $ 45,000.

Ugandan monarch Ami Amin posed with the single in April 1979.­

Idi Amin’s single

Idi Amin (1925–2003) was a Ugandan boxer and professional soldier who committed a 1971 military coup. He then led East African Uganda autonomously until 1979. Called the “Ugandan butcher,” Amin is considered one of the most brutal despots of modern times.

Part of Amin’s military background may be due to the fact that he can find imagery with different types of weapons. In a photo taken in 1979, Amin poses with a dart on his shoulder. There are soldiers around who were still loyal to him, even though the army was divided in two.

Just a week after taking the picture, Amin had to flee Uganda to exile in Libya.

With a British supplier asked In the 1970s, from Idi Amin, whether he was a “tough” man, Amin replied:

“Yes, I am a very hard type. And I will never give up. If I want something, I never change my mind. ”

When the reporter asked a follow-up question about whether hardness is a good property for a manager, Amin continued:

“Hardness is good. Because then the people will respect. When he commands, then the people know that the order was given by a strong man, and it must be obeyed. ”

Idi Amin died in exile in Saudi Arabia in 2003.

Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez introduced guns belonging to 19th-century Venezuelan national hero Simón Bolívar in July 2012 in Caracas.­

Hugo Chávez and Bolívar’s pistols

Hugo Chávez (1954-2013) was a Venezuelan soldier and socialist politician who became President of Venezuela in 1999. During his reign, Venezuela’s democratic development slowed down, freedom of the press and opposition were suppressed, and the economy collapsed.

Chávez often appeared in public in a military uniform and sometimes also with a Kalashnikov rifle. Driving the “Bolivarian Revolution,” Chávez presents in the picture below the 19th-century revolutionary Simón Bolívarille guns.

Although Chávez often performed with small arms, during his reign in Venezuela there was also a strong effort to restrict private ownership of weapons. This was intended to contribute to the worsening violence and gang crime.

Chávez died of cancer in 2013. He took his place Nicolás Maduro.

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (left) donated a rifle to Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in 2002 in Tripoli.­

Muammar Gaddafi and the golden weapon

Muammar Gaddafi (1942–2011) was a peculiar dictator in Libya, he was also a military coup with a military background.

Gaddafi has ruled Libya since 1977. He was originally an Arab nationalist and an Arab socialist but later developed his own political theory called the “third international theory”.

Gaddafi’s power collapsed in a wave of Arab spring protests. The country was drifting into civil war, and Gaddafi threatened to destroy the opposition “like rats and cockroaches”. With a UN decision and NATO support, the Gaddafi regime was crushed, after which instability has continued.

Gaddafi also had a special preference for weapons, especially gilded weapons. When opposition forces killed Gaddafi in October 2011, a gilded pistol was found in his possession.

Later, at least four other gilded weapons were found in his palace, including the Kalashnikov assault rifle. In addition to the gilding, the weapons had embedded gems and the owner’s name and face profile engraved on them.