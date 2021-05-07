A sixth grader brought a gun to her school in Idaho, USA, and shot two students and a janitor before a teacher will disarm her, reported the authorities.

All three victims were shot in the limbs and all are expected to survive, authorities said at a news conference.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the girl took the gun out of his backpack and fired multiple shots in and out of Rigby High School in the town of Rigby, located about 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

A teacher disarmed the girl and held her until police officers arrived and took her into custody, authorities reported. without giving any further details. The authorities assure that they are investigating the motive for the attack and where the girl obtained the weapon.

The student is from neighboring Idaho Falls, said Anderson, who did not release the girl’s name.

Dr. Michael Lemon, director of trauma at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, said the injured adult received medical attention and was released with a gunshot wound to one of his extremities. The projectile pierced the limb without affecting arteries or bones.

The two students shot will spend the night in the hospital, and one of them may need surgery, Lemon reported late Thursday.

Even so, the two students are in good state. One of them suffered injuries to two limbs and there is a possibility that he was shot twice, the doctor said.

Police received a report from the school around 9:15 a.m. after students and staff members heard gunshots. Several officers responded to the report and the students were evacuated to a nearby high school to meet their parents.

A recurring phenomenon

Shootings in schools in the United States are a recurring and almost unique phenomenon on the planet that could find an explanation between the ease of acquiring a weapon in the country, the cult of weapons that part of American society feels, and bullying in the schools.

Owning a gun is a constitutional right. The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution protects the right of the American people to own and bear arms.

Thus, the United States is one of the countries with the fewest limitations in acquiring and carrying firearms.

There are cases of school assaults that made history like the Columbine shooting.

The shooting, which occurred just over 20 years ago and in which twelve students and a high school teacher in Colorado died, marked the beginning of A new age for school life in the country.

The most recent was a shooting at a Tennessee school, where the shooter was killed and a police officer was injured.

But it is not only schools that are the setting for these events. The cases of shootings in offices, warehouses, supermarkets are common in the United States every year.

