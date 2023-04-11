FromBona Hyun close

Disseminated US secret documents are said to reveal details about the Wagner Group’s plans. Accordingly, they tried to buy weapons from Turkey.

KIEV – The dissemination of further secret documents on the Internet put the USA on alert. The US Department of Justice launched an investigation. “We have been communicating with the Department of Defense on this matter and have begun an investigation,” a spokesman for the Justice Department in Washington told the news agency AFP.

The Pentagon had already declared last Friday (April 7) that it would check the leaking of the documents. According to new findings, the documents should also contain details of the military plans of the notorious Wagner group.

Weapons from Turkey? Military documents reveal details about Wagner plans

From the documents goes according to the US newspaper Washington Post among other things, that the United States will gain access to the internal plans of the notorious Russian Wagner Group. Accordingly has Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner group tried to get weapons out of the Türkiye to buy.

According to the documents, Wagner employees met with Turkish contacts in early February to procure weapons and equipment from Turkey for Wagner’s activities in Mali and Ukraine. Mali’s military junta Assimi Goïta is said to have “confirmed that Mali could acquire weapons from Turkey on behalf of Wagner”. A variant of the Wagner Group name was used in the report.

Should Wagner get support from Turkey? Government refuses statement

According to the Washington Post however It is not apparent what the Turkish government might have known about Wagner’s efforts or whether they proved successful. At least there is report on that Delivery of technologies for the arms industry from Turkey. If the revelations are true, they would be particularly explosive against the background that Turkey is still blocking Sweden’s NATO membership and thus slowing down northern expansion. A spokeswoman for the Turkish government and the Malian embassy in Washington have not yet responded to the US newspaper’s request.

The leaked documents are also said to show that the Russian military has become heavily dependent on private soldiers from the Wagner Group. Prigozhin himself had recently emphasized several times that a Withdrawal of the Wagner troops had devastating consequences for the Kremlin would have. As in the report on the mercenaries’ meetings with Turkey, the sources are said to have obtained the information via electronic interception measures, among other things.

Data leak in the USA: Sensitive Ukraine documents are circulating on the Internet

A number of secret government documents have recently appeared on online platforms such as Twitter, Telegram and Discord. According to one report, these included the New York Times on Thursday secret documents on US and NATO plans to help Ukraine prepare for a spring offensive against Russia. According to the newspaper, the documents should contain details about arms deliveries, battalion strengths and other sensitive information. According to the New York Times the documents were distributed through pro-Russian channels.

US government officials said the Washington Postthat some of the documents had apparently been manipulated. However, many of the documents are consistent with the reports of the US foreign intelligence service CIA on the international situation, which are intended for senior levels of the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department. Experts warned that some of the documents under a Russian disinformation campaign could have been deliberately falsified. So there are higher fatalities among the Ukrainian troops and at the same time lower ones Russian losses been specified. (bohy)