Macron is calling for European courage in the Czech Republic in the fight against Russia, and the EU Commission is presenting its long-awaited defense strategy in Brussels.

Brussels – How safe is Europe without US support? Since Donald Trump's With the threat of not wanting to defend NATO partners against Russia if they default on payments, EU decision-makers are increasingly looking for strategies for an independent European security policy.

The topic is not new, but now the debate is moving again. France's head of state Emmanuel Macron On Tuesday (5 March) during a visit to the Czech Republic, called for unity in European defense policy, especially with regard to supporting the Ukrainian fight against Russia. “We are certainly approaching a moment for Europe when it will be necessary not to be a coward,” Macron said.

Should Europe buy weapons for Ukraine abroad?

“We have to do justice to history,” Macron demanded loudly dpa in Prague and is already sending a positive sign before the talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and President Petr Pavel. The Czech Republic is currently promoting a plan to buy weapons for Ukraine outside of Europe, and 15 countries are ready to join. Macron should specify France's support in the talks.

Weapons “Made in Europe” – EU Commission presents defense strategy

While Macron invoked European courage in Prague, the EU Commission presented a long-awaited defense strategy in Brussels. Goal: massive expansion of European arms production and more independence from the USA. “We have to take more responsibility for our own security,” warned Vice Commission President Margrethe Vestager, also with a view to this US elections in the fall and a possible election victory for Donald Trump.

There are calls for significantly more weapons “Made in Europe” and greater independence from international arms producers such as the USA and South Korea dpa The core of the new strategy, which Vestager now presented together with Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton and EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell.

EU member states should jointly procure weapons

However, the desired independence is not a departure from NATO. Better ability to act would also make the EU a better alliance partner, emphasized Vestager. The legislative proposal for a European Defense Industry Program (EDIP) sets more ambitious goals for the member states than before: by 2030, they should spend at least 50 percent of their procurement budget on defense within the EU, and by 2035 it should already be 60 percent.

In addition, the EU states should jointly procure at least 40 percent of their defense equipment by 2030. A voluntary target of 35 percent has existed in the EU since 2007. However, the 27 EU member states are currently falling far short of this goal, regardless of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.