Barelli (FI): “The facts are crystal clear: the government majority unanimously voted for the thesis of defending the attacked, Ukraine, from the aggressor, Russia. These are the facts and the rest is just chatter”





“Forza Italia believes and is loyal to the decisions taken at European level and by NATO in indicating that the one who was attacked, Ukraine, must be defended. While the aggressor, namely Russia, must be censured. A position also voted by the Italian Parliament and not only by the majority forces but also by many of the oppositions. Beyond the jokes and personal ideas of individuals, on an institutional, political and formal level the decisions taken at the European level and by the Italian Parliament are clear”.

Paul Barellileader of Forza Italia in the Chamber, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itthus responds to the doubts expressed yesterday by several leading figures of the League (the group leader in the Senate Romeo, the deputy secretary of the Carroccio Crippa and the vice-president of the Patriots group in the European Parliament Vannacci) on the new weapons that NATO decided to send to Kiev during the Atlantic Alliance summit in Washington.

“Everyone is free to express what they think, but the formal data written as if in stone are those taken from the European Commission, the European Parliament, NATO and the Italian Parliament. The rest are personal opinions that have no influence. On very delicate issues like these, we must rely on the formal acts that represent the substance. In the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, it was decided to support, including military, the defense of Ukraine and to censor Russia by all the parties of the majority, including the League.with the exception of very few of the opposition. We all support peace, which however is made by two and cannot depend on the attacked. The facts are crystal clear: the government majority has unanimously voted for the thesis of defending the attacked, Ukraine, from the aggressor, Russia. These are the facts and the rest is just talk.“, concludes Barelli.