Weapons | Democrats and NATO countries are criticizing Biden’s decision on cluster bombs

Dozens of organizations have criticized the United States, which is sending cluster bombs banned by international agreement to Ukraine. The decision is also unpleasant for many democrats and NATO partners.

Unnecessary and a shocking mistake. So does a Democrat congressman Betty McCollum condemned in its announcement of sending cluster bombs from the United States to Ukraine.

Cluster bombs leave a legacy of suffering, death and expensive clean-up efforts generations after they are used, he said.

Joe Biden the administration’s decision to deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine has been widely criticized both in the US and around the world. There are also critics in the ranks of fellow democrats and NATO partners.

Effective but the indiscriminate cluster bomb is controversial due to significant civilian casualties. The more civilian casualties are usually caused, the greater the proportion of daughter shells that explode from the cluster remain unexploded when fired.

According to McCollum, the US Congress has clearly prohibited the delivery of cluster bombs with more than one percent of ammunition defective.

The US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, has said that the failure rate of cluster munitions sent to Ukraine is 2.35 percent, which is clearly lower than usual. In the worst case, even about 40 percent of the daughter shells remain unfired.

The Pentagon’s estimate may be misleading. The New York Times reports that the Ministry of Defense’s own information practically implies that the cluster bombs now being delivered to Ukraine contain older ammunition. They have a failure rate of 14 percent or more.

Experts specializing in bomb disposal are trained in the US armed forces to be prepared for the fact that about one-fifth of the munitions do not explode, the newspaper notes.

United States recognizes that unexploded cluster bombs pose a high risk to civilians, Biden’s security adviser Jake Sullivan has stated According to The Guardian.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, however, Sullivan emphasized the number of civilian casualties if Russian forces were to overrun Ukrainian positions and seize more Ukrainian territories.

For example, a congressman who worked in the US Air Force Chrissy Houlahan has challenged the idea that cluster bombs are the best way to help Ukraine.

“I believe that Ukraine’s victory is an essential victory for democracies all over the world. But this victory cannot come at the expense of our American values, and therefore democracy itself,” Democrat wrote in his announcement.

Over a hundred nations have signed an agreement banning the use of cluster munitions. There are several NATO countries in the group, but not the United States, Russia, Ukraine or Finland.

In 2021, the vast majority of people killed by cluster bombs were civilians. Several were children, said the Humanity & Inclusion organization (HI).

In total, at least 38 human rights organizations have publicly opposed the delivery of cluster bombs to Ukraine, reported The Hill -magazine.

The day before the Biden administration’s announcement The Human Right Watch published a press releaseaccording to which both Ukraine and Russia have used cluster munitions during the war.

According to the organization, Ukrainian cluster bombs killed at least eight civilians in 2022 in occupied Izjum.

Russia, on the other hand, has used cluster bombs in Ukraine “on a large scale”, killing civilians. A significant part of the ammunition used by Russia is defective.

Next this week, Biden will meet NATO partners in Vilnius, many of whom are committed to banning cluster bombs. For example British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock have already announced that they will not send bunches of grapes to Ukraine.

However, they have been careful not to directly criticize the United States.

Instead, the Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles Has said his country’s opposition to the US decision.

According to Robles, Spain is firmly committed to supporting Ukraine, but also to what weapons and bombs cannot be delivered “under any circumstances”.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg has refused to take a position on grape bomb broadcasts.

Minister of Defense of Finland Antti Häkkänen (kok) refused to comment on the grape bomb issue to HS on Saturday.