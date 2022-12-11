Weapons | Criminal investigations regarding disputed air weapons have been closed – there was no evidence of the sellers’ actions being intentional

Customs investigated the companies that sold the air weapons of the Umarex manufacturer, many of the preliminary investigations have been decided to stop. In addition, a private person has asked the Supreme Court for leave to appeal against the authority’s policy regarding weapons.

Several prosecutors have decided to end preliminary investigations launched against companies that sold controversial air weapons.

It is about the air weapons of the German manufacturer Umarex, which the companies had sold. In the preliminary investigation, Customs suspected the sellers of firearm crimes mainly because the Police Government considered in its statement two station models of the Umarex manufacturer to be effective air weapons in accordance with the Firearms Act. The trade, possession and import of such weapons is subject to a permit. The merchants did not have permits.

Read more: Hundreds of powerful air weapons sold illegally in Finnish shops: “It causes bad consequences if you shoot at close range”

However, the preliminary investigation concerning the three companies has been stopped because the investigation did not reveal that the sellers had intentionally broken the law. The preliminary investigation of the two companies is conducted by the head of the investigation, the inspector general of customs Kimmo Kauniston including still in progress.

The Umarex entity has also requested permission to appeal from the Supreme Court (KKO).

May at the end Customs announced from the extensive firearms crime investigation, in which not only companies but also private individuals have been suspected. The focus of the investigation has been two Umarex air station models that operate with compressed air, which were seized by Customs at the end of 2021 from cargo shipments coming to Finland. Since then, weapons were also confiscated from companies.

Umarex has marketed guns that look like shotguns and pistols as home security weapons. In the manufacturer’s advertising material, the guns shoot plastic bullets. However, in the investigation, Customs decided to ask the Weapons Administration of the Police Administration for a statement on the nature of the weapons.

In its tests, the Arms Administration shot metal balls that are available on the market. According to the statement, the weapons work flawlessly. The police also drew attention to the fact that the manufacturer’s instructions do not specifically prohibit shooting metal balls with guns. In November 2021, the Police Government aligned the weapons to be effective air weapons and not, for example, hobby ball guns, which are used by airsoft enthusiasts.

Opinion was known to be part of the preliminary investigation material until the Police Board decided publish of the policy on its website at the beginning of May 2022.

However, the timing of the disclosure of the information has been important in the preliminary investigation targeting the companies. Customs had conducted an investigation against the companies even before the publication of the statement, and in the preliminary investigation, two merchants from Uusimaa and one merchant from northern Finland denied the crimes. They said they had been selling guns for years without the authorities interfering.

Customs investigators came to the conclusion that the merchants cannot be considered guilty of firearms crimes because the act was not intentional. The official’s interpretation of the weapons being licensed became public only after the time of their suspected crimes. Based on the decisions, it was unreasonable for the investigators to expect the sellers to separately investigate the license availability of the weapons in question, when their sale had not previously been interfered with.

That’s why the prosecutor decided to end the investigations regarding the three traders. In two investigations, Customs is still waiting for a statement from the Police Board.

Companies in addition, as a whole, air gun deals acquired by individual people from abroad have been investigated. One of the people who bought the air gun has received a fine for a firearms offence, and he has asked KKO for permission to appeal his sentence. In his request, he asks the Supreme Court to evaluate not only the possible intentionality of the act, but also the Police Board’s statement on Umarex weapons.

KKO has not yet decided whether it will grant permission to appeal in the case.