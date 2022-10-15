Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel, Andreas Schmid

Split

Is Iran involved in the Ukraine war? Tehran denies arms deliveries. Almost simultaneously, Kyiv reports Iranian drones. All information in the news ticker.

“European Armored Alliance” : The outgoing Ambassador Melnyk advocates a new initiative.

: The outgoing Ambassador Melnyk advocates a new initiative. denial from the Persian Gulf : Iran denies arms sales to Russia.

from the : Iran denies arms sales to Russia. This news ticker for diplomacy in the Ukraine-Russia War is continuously updated.

Update from October 15, 3:51 p.m.: Moscow and Minsk are expanding their military cooperation: the first Russian soldiers for a joint military unit between the two countries arrived in Belarus on Saturday. “The first convoys of Russian soldiers from the regional military association have arrived in Belarus,” the Ministry of Defense said in Minsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of wanting to “dragge Belarus directly into this war” and called for an international observer mission to the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The USA and Saudi Arabia have meanwhile promised further aid to Kyiv, and the EU wants to start a training mission for thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on Monday. Pictures released by the Minsk Defense Ministry showed Russian soldiers being greeted with bread and salt by Belarusian women in traditional costume. The mission of the soldiers is “exclusively to strengthen the protection and defense of the border,” it said.

A drone is launched during a military drone exercise in Iran in this photo provided by the Iranian Army. © Iranian Army/AP/dpa

“European Armored Alliance”: Outgoing Ambassador Melnyk advocates new initiative

Outgoing Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has called for the creation of a “European tank alliance” to support his country. “A dozen states have 2,000 Leopard 2 tanks,” Melnyk said world on Sunday. “If each of these countries cedes about 10 percent of that to Ukraine, we can form a whole army of 200 or more tanks to liberate Russian-held Ukrainian territories faster.” Ukraine now needs “everything as soon as possible can be delivered quickly,” emphasized Melnyk. “Leopard 2 and Marder tanks, more artillery, but also ammunition. That is the top priority.”

Chancellor Scholz assures Ukraine and Moldova of support on their way to the EU

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has again pledged support for Ukraine and Moldova as well as other candidate countries on their way to the EU. The two states, like Georgia and the countries of the Western Balkans, “belong to us, to free Europe,” said Scholz in his speech at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES) in Berlin on Saturday.

Greens for further Ukraine support: “Because we see that these weapons save lives”

In the Ukraine war, Germany must help where possible, “because we see that these weapons save lives,” said party leader Omid Nouripour on Saturday at the Green party conference in Bonn. More deliveries are necessary: ​​”The need of the hour is that we help as quickly as possible.” He was tired of repeatedly discussing “where the weapons should come from”. The decisive factor is that Ukraine needs them, regardless of whether they come from the German armed forces or from industry.

Persian Gulf Denials — Iran Denies Participation in Ukraine War

First report: Tehran/Moscow – Iran is among the few countries currently actively meeting with Russia. Just a month ago, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was in Uzbekistan to exchange views with Vladimir Putin. In July, the Kremlin boss made a guest appearance in Tehran. The country is now well-disposed towards Russia. Iran abstained from the UN resolution condemning the war of aggression against Ukraine as such. So far, no public criticism of the Kremlin has been heard. Probably also because Iran supplies Moscow with weapons.

Ukraine war: Iran denies arms deliveries to Putin

Iran is currently isolated. Due to the protests in the country, the government is under more pressure than it has been for a long time. The EU plans sanctions. Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian therefore telephoned the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday. In it he defended, among other things, police violence against demonstrators and portrayed his country as an “anchor of stability and security”. A passage published by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs itself is fascinating.

Accordingly, Minister Amirabdollahian denied arms deliveries to Russia and thus an active participation in the Ukraine war. “We have military cooperation with Russia, but no arms deliveries,” Amirabdollahian said in the call, according to Iranian sources. Iran wants an end to the war and human suffering.

The photo shows the wreckage of a previously shot down kamikaze drone from Iran. (Archive image) © Armed Forces of Ukraine/AFP

Iranian weapons in the Ukraine war: NATO and Ukraine assume Iranian involvement

Explosive: The US government and Great Britain reported weeks ago, citing intelligence information, that Russia wanted to buy unmanned drones from Iran for its war in Ukraine. Most recently, it was said that the first drones had been delivered. Apparently of worse quality than the Kremlin expected. NATO then delivered hundreds of anti-drone jammers to Ukraine. According to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, these could help render drones manufactured in Russia and Iran ineffective.

Moscow, in turn, denies the use of Iranian drones. “Iran is not supporting Russia in the military operation in Ukraine,” state news agency TASS said on Oct. 7.

According to Ukrainian information, Iranian drones are already in use in the war zone. On Saturday (October 15) Kyiv reported that five “Iranian-made drones” had been intercepted in Dnipropetrovsk. It was also said from London that such drones are already being used. Ukraine also restricted diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic due to alleged Russian support. The Iranian arms shipments are “a hostile act that is causing serious damage to relations between Ukraine and Iran,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in late September. (as)

Reports from warring factions cannot always be independently verified. While Ukraine and some NATO countries assume that Iranian drones will be used in the Ukraine war, Iran and Russia have denied such actions.