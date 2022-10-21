Weapons | Canada bans the sale of new handguns

Canada’s gun laws are stricter than the neighboring United States. The ban on the sale of new handguns came into force in Canada on Friday.

The new ones regulations governing the sale and purchase of handguns came into effect in Canada on Friday, Canada’s prime minister announced Justin Trudeau on Thursday according to news agency Reuters.

The matter was decided in May. As of Friday, handguns cannot be sold, bought, or transferred to another person’s name in Canada. Handguns purchased elsewhere may also not be brought into Canada.

Trudeau has been pushing new laws to help reduce gun violence in Canada.

“We have frozen the handgun market in this country,” he said at a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia.

Canada’s gun laws are stricter than the neighboring United States, but Canadians who have obtained a permit are allowed to own guns. Some weapons also need to be registered.

The Trudeau government is pushing for new gun legislation, and the regulations that have come into effect now will remain in effect until the new legislation is passed.