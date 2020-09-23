In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, during searches in the “Church of the Last Testament”, money, jewelry and weapons were found, reports TASS, citing a law enforcement source.

According to him, about three million rubles, expensive alcohol, weapons, knives, expensive watches, pens, gold jewelry were found.

The source added that law enforcement officers, in particular, found the Saiga carbine and guns, he said that some of the weapons were registered.

The leaders of the Church of the Last Testament religious organization in the Krasnoyarsk Territory were detained on September 22. The court arrested Sergei Torop, Vladimir Vedernikov and Vadim Redkin for two months. They will remain in custody until November 22. Investigators believe that in order to obtain income from religious activities, they attracted money from citizens. In addition, they used psychological violence, due to the long-term effects of which some followers were seriously injured.

Earlier, Olga Marinkina, a lawyer for the head of the Krasnoyarsk religious community “Church of the Last Testament” Sergei Torop (Vissarion), said that she would appeal against the decision of the Novosibirsk court to arrest him.