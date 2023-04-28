Baja California.- Martín “B” and Franco “A”, will spend more than seven years in prison after being found guilty of crimes against health and crimes stipulated in the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives.

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR)through the Specialized Regional Control Prosecutor’s Office (FECOR), in its Delegation in Baja California, obtained from the District Judge based in Tijuana, a conviction of seven years and six months, in prison and a 100-day fine, against Martín and Franco , who were apprehended by elements of the then state guard in the vicinity of the Tomas Aquino neighborhood, in the city of Tijuana, in the month of May 2021.

At the time of the arrest, he was seized a long weapon, a stocked magazine, four kilos 330 grams of marijuana and 404 grams 500 milligrams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.