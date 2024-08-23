Morelos, Mexico.- In coordinated actions between the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office and the Armed Forces, they managed to seize weapons, cartridges, tactical equipment, vehicles and drugs allegedly owned by the Sinaloa Cartel in Totolapan, Morelos.

In a message issued by the head of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), Uriel Carmona, he indicated that the value of everything seized in the Ejido de San Marcos amounts to one million pesos before going on the market and it was the official who informed these generators of violence of the blow.

“They allegedly belong to the criminal group known as the Sinaloa Cartel and/or Gente Nueva, and/or Tepiteños, who have a presence in the eastern region of the state of Morelos,” he said. “With these actions, the Morelos Attorney General’s Office is fighting criminal groups in their economic structure and in their operational capabilities,” he added.

The official said that this action was carried out through the High Impact Crime Investigation Prosecutor’s Office (FIDAI), in coordination with elements of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) and the National Guard (GN), in response to a complaint about the presence of generators of violence in the area.

According to the version of the FGE Morelos, at the scene, the authorities observed two armed men, who were traveling on motorcycles in the vicinity of a property intended for the use and work of gunpowder, and upon seeing the elements they fled, so they pursued them to the aforementioned property where the seizure was carried out. Among the items found were two .223 millimeter caliber long weapons, 892 cartridges of different caliber, 23 firearm magazines, a smoke grenade, six ballistic vests, a tactical shirt, a tactical helmet, chargers for trunked radio, two tactical leg holsters, a PR-24 police baton and five rifle holsters. Likewise, 872 doses of methamphetamine, 515 doses of cocaine, five bags with a white and pink granular substance, apparently methamphetamine, a bag with a paste substance apparently used for the production of narcotics, 100 doses of pink cocaine, 795 doses of a solid substance with characteristics similar to the drug known as crack, approximately 60 kilograms of marijuana, five digital scales and two motorcycles without license plates were seized. The seized items were made available to FIDAI and are in the laboratories of the General Coordination of Forensic Services of the State Prosecutor’s Office awaiting the results of the corresponding analysis.