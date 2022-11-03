Weapons acquisitions | The United States approved an arms sale to Finland worth more than half a billion

According to the US agency, Finland has offered to buy a total of 400 heavy rocket launcher system ammunition in order to increase its national inventory.

of the United States The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved a possible arms sale to Finland, estimated at 535 million dollars, or about 545 million euros. About that report DSCA, the agency responsible for US arms sales abroad.

According to the release, Finland has offered to buy a total of 400 heavy rocket launcher system ammunition. The munitions are area-effect GMLRS AW and point-target GMLRS Unitary rockets, which are launched by the Defense Forces’ M270 rocket launchers.

I’m buying the background is said to be Finland’s effort to increase the national stockpile of defense equipment in order to strengthen its land and air defense capabilities.

“Increasing the stockpile is critical for Finland’s defense and deterrence due to the weakened security situation in Europe,” the release says.

According to the press release, the deal strengthens the security of the US’s “trusted partner”. Finland is also described as an important factor in political stability and economic development in Europe.

“It is important for the national interests of the United States to assist Finland in maintaining and developing its strong and existing self-defense capability,” the release states.

The primary manufacturer of supplies in the United States is Lockheed Martin.