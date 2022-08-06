Weapons acquisitions | Heavy rocket launchers have been celebrated in Ukraine, but when similar ones were acquired in Finland, there was no dancing in the streets

A useless waste of money was criticized in the past years when Finland decided to buy M270 rocket launchers. Now similar weapons arouse satisfaction in Ukraine.

In July There was jubilation in Ukraine when the first M270 rocket launchers were delivered to the country from the West. They are heavy weapons similar to the HIMARS launchers that arrived in June, which can be fired from a distance and accurately.

The heavy rocket launchers evened out the situation on the front right away. The Ukrainians were now able to destroy Russian command centers and ammunition depots far behind the lines.

In Finland, there was no dancing in the streets when the parliament in May 2005 decided on an allocation of 57.6 million euros for the acquisition of M270 rocket launchers.

At that time, Western European countries considered the heavy weapons of land warfare to be useless. There would never be a situation where they would be needed. Finland’s first M270s were bought from Holland.

Finland’s purchase of heavy rocket launchers was justified by extending the weapon’s effect to the operational depth of the opponent. That’s exactly what Ukraine is using them for now.

In the supplementary budget debate in May 2005, some questioned the acquisition.

“One can ask what is more necessary for us at the moment: a heavy mortar system or the fact that we secure services for the municipalities, so that the municipalities can cope with care for the elderly, resources needed by schools, childcare and so on”, representative Mikko Kuoppa (left) argued.

Kupa’s question is a good one. On the other hand, the pictures of the schools and hospitals destroyed by Russia tell us that the heavy throwers purchased in Finland have perhaps contributed to the preservation of municipal services.

Less than two weeks before the start of the war in Ukraine, the Government issued a press release announcing that the Defense Forces would acquire new ammunition for the M270 launchers. With them, the throwers’ range almost doubles to 150 kilometers.

The news received little attention in Finland. But when the United States was about to grant an export permit for the ammunition, the Russian Embassy in the United States protested on Twitter. It wondered what kind of enemy these munitions were really intended against.

Three days later, Russia invaded Ukraine.