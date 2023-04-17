Weapons acquisitions | Finland demanded a guarantee of missile deliveries from Israel also during the war

The “David’s link” purchased for the defense forces replaces the air defense hole in the sky of Finland.

Ministry of Defence announced the other week that Finland will buy the high-altitude anti-aircraft defense system from Israel. Finland has demanded a separate guarantee in the agreement that Israel will supply critical parts to the system even during a possible war.

Israel has been criticized for not providing arms to Ukraine. The reason is that Israel does not want to jeopardize its relations with Russia because of the situation in Syria.

An entry has been made in the contract for the procurement of the high-altitude defense system between the Finnish and Israeli defense ministries, in which Israel undertakes to deliver additional critical material even in exceptional circumstances.

Finland The Ministry of Defense announced on April 5 that Finland buys of the long-prepared advanced defense system from the Israeli defense equipment company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The arms trade is the most important and anticipated of the year. It has been emphasized by the experiences of the war in Ukraine about the importance of air defense.

According to the Swedish Army, the sale includes missile launchers, missiles, data links and sensors from the Israeli company Elta.

In practice, sensors are probes used by the system. Finland also recently acquired anti-artillery radars from the same Elta company.

The tax price of the David’s Sling system is a total of 392 million euros after the main contract and the immediate redemption of the first option. In addition, Finland has set aside approximately EUR 264 million for an additional option purchase, the implementation of which will be decided later.

If all the options are exercised, the taxable price of David’s Sling will be approximately EUR 656 million. In addition to this, the Defense Forces will later have to acquire “unit equipment material required for building performance”.

The additional material includes, for example, vehicles, radios, connecting devices, cables and night vision devices. Their value is tens of millions of euros. A separate decision will be made about them later.

David’s Sling system slingshot and Stunner missile.

What A separate entry in the procurement contract for the high prevention system includes, special expert Frans Peltonen from the Ministry of Defense?

“It is between the Finnish and Israeli defense ministries. Normally, when a purely commercial contract is made, it is only agreed which things will be delivered and the commercial conditions,” Peltonen answers.

“There is such an inter-ministerial part here, where the ministries commit to certain issues. It includes a mention to ensure the reliability of the system’s maintenance, and thereby enables access to additional critical components in all safety conditions.”

According to Peltonen, a similar type of recording may be included in some significant acquisitions, but it is not an everyday thing.

Peltonen does not admit that the additional registration is related to the current troubled political situation in Israel.

“Here, we wanted to go with such an arrangement that material is also available from Israel in a crisis situation. The aim is to ensure that additional material is available under all safety conditions.”

Recently, Finland has also bought other key high-tech key weapon systems from Israel. These include a new one made by Israel Aerospace Industries Gabriel anti-surface missile and manufactured by Elta Systems anti-artillery radars.

David’s Sling is an anti-aircraft system jointly developed by Israel and the United States. The sale of the system to Finland still requires permission from the United States, but there are no problems expected.

In Israel, the designer and manufacturer of the system is Rafael, and in the United States, Raytheon, which has manufactured, among other things, the Amraam air combat missiles used by Finnish Hornet fighters.

From Finland, the strategic partner of the Finnish Defense Forces, Insta, which is the developer of the Finnish air defense management system, participates in the construction of the system.

David’s Sling is a relatively new system, which Israel itself only introduced in 2017. Finland is the first foreign country to which the system has been sold.

David’s Sling will be introduced in Finland at the end of the decade. The defense administration does not give a more precise time. The system requires more regular personnel, but the procurement requirements included that the reservists would be able to use it.

David’s Sling is designed to be a central part of Israel’s own multi-layered anti-aircraft system. It sits between the short-range anti-aircraft system Iron Dome and the Arrow systems that extend beyond David’s Sling.

Finland’s requirement was that the interception height is at least 15 kilometers. For comparison, the height dimension of the Nasams system used by the Finnish Defense Forces is estimated to be less than ten kilometers.

See also Lawsuits | Long prison sentences are required for two for shooting Valkeakoski David’s Sling missile launcher. The picture is from 2017, when the system was introduced in Israel.

Defense forces is remarkably silent on the specifics of David’s Sling and the Stunner missile it uses.

The Stunner missile is estimated to be able to fly more than 250 kilometers. It is a so-called hit-to-kill missile that does not need an explosive charge but destroys its target by impact.

According to the missile’s manufacturer Raytheon, in addition to destroying aircraft, the missile can be used against short-range ballistic missiles, large-caliber rockets, cruise missiles and aircraft.

According to public sources, the missile’s strengths include the fact that it uses two independent systems, i.e. an active electronic beam radar (aesa radar) and infrared imaging. Because of this, the missile would be less susceptible to jamming.

More than three years ago, there were claims in the public that one Stunner missile had fallen intact in Syria and ended up in the hands of the Russians.

In 2017, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in the David’s Sling commissioning ceremony.

In Finland there has been no high-altitude anti-aircraft missile system since Finland abandoned the Buk system last decade. The high defense capability of the Defense Forces currently relies on fighter defense.

In the future, in addition to David’s Sling, which is being acquired now, high-altitude defense will be handled by the Evolved Seasparrow missiles, which will be acquired for the new Ostrobothnia-class battleships under construction.

In the defense administration, the acquisition of the high-altitude defense system goes by the name ITSUKO1, i.e. the air defense performance replacement project.

Air defense inspector, colonel Mikko Mäntynen says that the air defense of the Defense Forces is “in good shape” according to European standards.

“After the Cold War, almost all Western European countries felt that air defense was less important because their force structures were more focused on crisis management tasks,” says Mäntynen.

“On the other hand, due to our geopolitical location, we have advanced air defense with the resources that an economy of this size has. The goal has been a layered air defense with several different application methods. We have succeeded in that.”

“ “Air defense can create long-term protection.”

By homing methods, Mäntynen means various technical solutions with which missiles homing in on their targets. The homing of the missile can be based on, for example, heat, radar or a laser beam.

Mäntynen says that he is particularly proud of the integrated air defense management system of the three defense branches used by Finland.

“You could almost say that we don’t have the air defense of the defense branches, but we have the air defense of the Defense Forces, which is then distributed to those who need it according to the situation.”

Pine tree does not admit that there is a gap the size of David’s slingshot in Finland’s air defense, because high-altitude defense can be carried out with Hornet fighters.

“Air defense and fighter defense both have their strengths. Fighters can create a nationwide air defense focus in minutes, while anti-aircraft can create long-term protection.”

Mäntynen reminds that there are already five different missile systems in use in Finland and now there will be a sixth. In addition to them, there are several cannon systems and anti-aircraft machine guns. Together, these form a multi-layered so-called “onion model” of air defense.

“They have different altitude ranges and ranges and different application methods. They complement each other. David’s Sling should not be used to shoot targets that any other system is capable of.”

Mäntynen according to David’s Sling is also capable of countering ballistic missiles. However, he warns against talking about the anti-ballistic missile capability.

The ability to combat ballistic missiles would require a complete system, starting with sensors in space that detect the launch of ballistic missiles and are able to track them. Usually only military superpowers have such capabilities.

Mäntynen reminds that as a NATO member country, Finland joins the alliance’s air and missile defense system, which may in the future offer Finland the opportunity to participate in such a system.

“I am very careful to use a term like anti-ballistic missile capability, because as an expert I don’t want to lie to anyone that we now have one. We will have a missile system capable of that as part of the overall system. The overall system is the key word here. It will be interesting to see what the coalition brings us here.”