Weapons | 3D weapons are already a security threat, says the professor – with instructions found on the Internet, almost anyone can make one themselves

According to the expert, instructions for making 3D weapons can be found more easily online.

Underworld firearms made with a 3D printer have been found on operators in recent years. This was the case, for example, in the police’s recent terrorism investigation, where FGC-9 submachine guns manufactured with a 3d printer were seized from the possession of crime suspects.

According to the Central Criminal Police, 3d-printed weapons are a growing crime phenomenon across Europe. The situation looks the same in Finland.

“Some individual 3d-printed weapons have been revealed to the police, along with other crimes, as well as a few cases of professional 3d weapon manufacturing. According to an estimate, there are several tens of FGC-9-type 3d-printed weapons on the criminal market in Finland,” says the crime commissioner of the Central Criminal Police Antti Hyyryläinen.

Manufacturing weapons with the help of 3D printing has become even easier, says an assistant professor at Aalto University Mika Salmi. He finds the situation worrying.

“Various manufacturing instructions can be found online more than before. It lowers the threshold to manufacture weapons.”

The manufacture and possession of firearms and their parts is punishable if there is no permit. In addition, according to Salmi, weapons manufactured by printing may not work properly, which can endanger the safety of the user of the weapon as well as that of other people.

Police announced on Thursday that an extreme right-wing group is suspected of having planned attacks and mainly manufactured submachine guns with a 3D printer in the Lahti region. Four 3d-printed submachine guns and numerous 3d-printed gun parts were found in their possession.

The weapons were functional. According to the police, the men suspected of terrorist crimes practiced shooting with them in the countryside.

“The people are suspected to have been specially trained in 3D weapon technology and prepared to commit a terrorist act with weapons,” said the Häme police crime commissioner Tuomas Kuure on Thursday.

In the Lahti region’s terrorism investigation, it became apparent that instructions on how to use 3D printers to manufacture weapons have circulated more generally in far-right circles.

“Links, pictures and instructions have circulated in these circles. They can come from publicly available sources,” says the crime commissioner of the Central Criminal Police Sanna Springare.

A 3d printer seized in the Lahti region's terrorism crime investigation.

Also 3D weapons have been manufactured in Tampere before.

The district court of Pirkanmaa sentenced a man born in 1988 to unconditional imprisonment for one year and four months for aggravated firearm crimes earlier in July.

According to the verdict, at least eight printed guns left the basement in Tampere for buyers all over Finland.

The man had rented the premises under the name of a motorcycle rental company. Instead, the warehouse housed a weapons factory. A space reserved for testing weapons had also been built there.

In the basement, the same FGC9 submachine guns, which are also suspected to have been assembled by the far-right group, were manufactured with the help of 3d printers. However, the Lahti region’s terrorism investigation did not reveal any connection to the Tampere case.

“There are several versions of the FGC-9. Each version has its own instructions for making it,” says Crime Commissioner Kuure.

Aalto University assistant professor Mika Salmi says that manufacturing 3D weapons does not require special skills or significant financial investments.

According to Salmi, you can get a 3d printer for a few hundred. The necessary materials cost a few tens.

“You can go a long way by following the instructions found on the Internet. However, it requires time and effort.”

3d weapons are not necessarily assembled from printed parts alone, but parts from factory-made firearms or airsoft guns can be included.

“It is also possible to build a gun from just printed parts, but it is not the best method to make all the parts,” says Salmi.

According to Salmi, the 3d weapons found in connection with criminal investigations are proof that 3d weapons are already some kind of security threat in Finland today. He is also worried about the idea that, for example, young people would start experimenting with printing gun parts for one reason or another.

“They don’t necessarily understand that by printing just one part, you can be guilty of a crime and receive quite a severe punishment. In addition, they can hurt themselves and others.”