Ex-PM claims in award-winning delation to the PF that submachine gun was lost after fire at PMERJ group barracks

Former military police officer Élcio Queiroz stated that the submachine gun used to kill the councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) and the driver Anderson Gomes in 2018 was lost after a fire in the barracks of Bope (Special Operations Battalion) of the PMERJ (Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro). The information is contained in a plea bargain, which the Power360 had access. read the full (4MB).

“This and other weapons were lost in that fire there, and this weapon was with someone I don’t know who it is. This person managed to maintain it and sold it to him (Ronnie Lessa). So, he had this weapon there, he got this weapon, because he already worked in the Special Operations Battalion”, he stated. He also said he didn’t remember the date of the fire, but that he would have “many years” since the episode.

In a statement, Queiroz stated that Ronnie Lessa, also a former military police officer, appointed by him as responsible for carrying out the crime, had a “kindness” for the gun used to kill Marielle and Anderson. According to Élcio, another police officer “possibly” sold the gun through Lessa.

Questioned about the UZZ18 ammunition used by the PF (Federal Police), the former military policeman said that Ronnie Lessa “Never” spoke with about the matter. Below are excerpts from the testimonial:

LESSA SAID HE WAS “WORRIED ABOUT A FEW THINGS”

Élcio Queiroz also said he did not believe the end that Lessa said he had given to the armament: “I asked him what he did with the weapon, at first he still had it, but when things started to take on a lot of importance, then he… I said what did you do with that weapon? He said “I sawed it all off”; I don’t believe it, but he said he sawed it all off”he said.

Furthermore, he said that, while both were in prison, the alleged perpetrator of the crime would have said that he was “worried about a few things” who were with Pedro Bazzanela, a mutual friend of the two. To the PF, Queiroz said he believed it could be the weapon used in the crime. Read below.