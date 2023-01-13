Weapon Shops | WSJ: Biden administration asks Congress for permission to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

According to official sources, the condition of the sale is that Turkey accepts Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden the administration plans to ask Congress for permission to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, says The Wall Street Journal – magazine based on its sources.

At the same time, the administration plans to ask for permission to sell F-35 fighters to Greece.

However, according to the WSJ, the sale of F-16 fighters to Turkey depends on Istanbul accepting Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO applications. US officials are persuading the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his administration to accept countries’ memberships. One official source described the fighters as “decoys”.

Last year, representatives of the United States described that the sale of fighter jets is not a gift to Turkey that the country will no longer block Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications. At the time, they said, discussions about selling F-16 fighters depended solely on the administration’s own process to get the deal done.

There would be a total of 40 new planes to be sold to Turkey, in addition to which the deal would include supplies with which Turkey could upgrade its already existing fighters.

Turkey the package is larger than expected, and the Biden administration has been working on it for more than a year. In addition to the fighters, more than 900 ground-launched anti-aircraft missiles and 800 bombs would be sold to Turkey.

Athens, on the other hand, would get at least 30 new F-35 fighters.

Requesting permits at the same time for the sales packages of both countries is a coincidence, according to official sources. Despite this, the sale of weapons systems may increase tensions between Ankara and Athens.

The US State Department did not comment on The Wall Street Journal’s claims before the matter was formally brought before Congress. On the other hand, according to the newspaper, Congress has never successfully blocked arms sales if the White House has proposed them.

Specially However, the weapons systems sold to Turkey may come under criticism. For example, a Democratic senator Bob Menendez has previously said he is against selling the fighter jets because he is concerned about Turkey’s human rights record.

Congress has 30 days to review the administration’s sale proposal. If the legislators want to block the proposal, they must agree to a joint negative position on it. Congress can also enact legislation that prevents or modifies the sale and its terms until the weapons systems are delivered.

The reluctance of US lawmakers to provide more firepower weapon systems to Istanbul may bring its own challenge to the fighter jets being sold to Turkey.