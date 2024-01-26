Weapon Shops | US approves fighter jet deals with Turkey

Fighter deals have been held back by Turkey's slowdown in accepting Sweden's NATO membership.

of the United States the Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey at a price of around 23 billion dollars (around 21 billion euros), reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin had said he supported the proposal for fighter jet deals with Turkey.

The US State Department says it will promote the sale of 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets and nearly 80 modernization kits to Turkey, reports news agency Reuters.

In addition, the country's administration plans to promote the sale of 20 Lockheed F-35 stealth fighters to Greece in an $8.6 billion deal.

of the United States and Turkey's fighter jet sales have been held back by Turkey's slowing down in accepting Sweden's NATO membership.

The delay was decided last Tuesday, when the Turkish parliament accepted Sweden's membership.