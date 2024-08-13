Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Weapon Shops | The US approved a large arms sale to Israel

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2024
in World Europe
The US approved a large arms sale to Israel
The arms sales include, for example, F-15 fighters and almost 33,000 grenades for assault vehicles.

United States has approved more than $20 billion in arms sales to Israel. The deal includes, among other things, F-15 fighters and almost 33,000 grenades for assault vehicles.

In a statement from the State Department to Congress, it was stated that the deal will improve Israel’s ability to respond to current and future threats from its enemies.

US arms sales to Israel have been criticized due to the war in Gaza, which has lasted for more than ten months, as the war has caused enormous suffering to civilians in the region.

