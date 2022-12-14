Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Weapon Shops | Germany buys F-35 fighters, pays more for the machines than Finland

December 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to the German Ministry of Defense, the budget of almost ten billion euros is not enough.

Germany signed a trade agreement with Lockheed Martin of the United States on Wednesday to buy 35 F-35 stealth fighters for the needs of its air force. The new machines will replace Germany’s aging Tornado fleet, reports news agency AFP.

According to the plan announced by Germany in March, the type of plane to be purchased is the F-35A Lightning II, i.e. the same plane that Finland bought a year ago. Germany has set aside almost ten billion euros for the stores, but the Ministry of Defense warned the government earlier in December about the possible exceeding of the total costs.

Finland made deals for 64 machines for 8.38 billion euros. In addition, 780 million euros have been set aside for real estate and training, and 840 million euros for subsequent trade-related costs.

“The German F-35 program secures Germany’s alliance commitments and guarantees NATO’s credible defense in the future,” the US embassy in Berlin praised after the signings were released.

The machines are scheduled to be delivered to Germany in 2026–2029. The purchase is part of a 100 billion euro arms program that Germany approved after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

