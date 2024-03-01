Weapon Shops | Finland will purchase new weapons for fighters from the United States for 79 million

The Defense Forces will acquire, among other things, JDAM and SDB I bomb systems and BRU-61 launchers for the future fighters.

Defense forces plans to acquire so-called air-to-ground weapons for F-35 fighters from the United States.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) authorized the Defense Forces to sign the procurement contract with the United States. The Finance Committee of the State Council defended the acquisition in its session last Thursday.

The Finnish Defense Forces plans to acquire the JDAM and SDB I bomb systems, along with supplies and services, for the fighters during the years 2024–2030.

In addition to bomb systems, BRU-61 launchers, training material, manuals, spare parts, supplies, transportation services, and training and support services of the manufacturer and supplier will be procured.

The agreement between the US and Finland includes spare parts and supplier and manufacturer support services until 2030.

“With the procurement, we supplement critical material for the needs of national security,” Defense Minister Häkkänen says in the Ministry of Defense's press release.

Procurement the price without value added tax is approximately EUR 79.1 million. The payments are scheduled for the years 2024–2030.

The acquisition is carried out as a trade between the US and Finnish authorities. The Logistics Department of the Defense Forces signs a procurement contract with the United States administration.

Arms procurement the background is the recent decision to acquire 64 US F-35 multirole fighters to replace Finland's current Hornet fleet.

The American fighter differs from the others in that the weapons can be loaded into internal shafts. In this way, the visibility of the F-35 in the study has been reduced.

The first F-35 fighters will arrive in Finland's Lapland fleet in 2026. The new equipment is planned to be fully operational in the early 2030s.

The Hornet fleet will be decommissioned by the end of 2030.