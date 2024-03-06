Thursday, March 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weapon Shop | WP: The United States secretly sold weapons to Israel

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Weapon Shop | WP: The United States secretly sold weapons to Israel

Only two arms sales have been made public since the terrorist attack by Hamas in October.

of the United States the administration has continued to sell weapons and ammunition to Israel in complete silence, he writes The Washington Post.

Only two arms sales have been made public since the terrorist attack by Hamas in October. However, the United States has sold various bombs to Israel, among other things, without the administration having told about them publicly.

This has been possible because the value of the individual trades has fallen below the amount of money, which trades that have exceeded must be reported to Congress.

In total, there have been more than a hundred trade events of this kind, although the country's administration has recently increased its public criticism of Israel.

#Weapon #Shop #United #States #secretly #sold #weapons #Israel

See also  HS-Gallup | The will of the Finns to defend their country increased considerably after Russia invaded Ukraine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Health accelerates the cleaning of lots in the center of Cartagena with the opening of 19 files

Health accelerates the cleaning of lots in the center of Cartagena with the opening of 19 files

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result