Weapon Shop | WP: The United States secretly sold weapons to Israel

Only two arms sales have been made public since the terrorist attack by Hamas in October. However, the United States has sold various bombs to Israel, among other things, without the administration having told about them publicly.

This has been possible because the value of the individual trades has fallen below the amount of money, which trades that have exceeded must be reported to Congress.

In total, there have been more than a hundred trade events of this kind, although the country's administration has recently increased its public criticism of Israel.