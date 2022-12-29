Thursday, December 29, 2022
Weapon Shop | The US State Department approved a $180 million arms deal to Taiwan

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in World Europe
China has hardened its attitude towards Taiwan, which it considers its own territory.

of the United States On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved the sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan, according to the Pentagon, the country’s Ministry of Defense.

The value of the arms trade is 180 million dollars.

With the deal, Taiwan would get anti-tank systems, trucks, ammunition, ammunition and other services included in the deal.

China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and its position is entrenched in the president Xi Jinping in the season. Among other things, China has reacted aggressively to the visits of US and other foreign politicians to Taiwan.

