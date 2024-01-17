Weapon Shop | Cargo ships suddenly started appearing in satellite images in the fall – Russia and North Korea are trading arms

Cargo ship one after another left and returned. Such traffic in the Danube port had not been observed in ages.

The military base in the Far East of Russia had been little used since the end of the Cold War, but now something was going on. This was evident from satellite images throughout last fall.

A similar buzz also happened at Rajin's port in North Korea. It is located about 180 kilometers from the Danube port, and Russian cargo ships used to leave there in the fall.

Satellite images showed that there was cargo traffic going back and forth between the ports. It appeared to have started in August – some weeks after Russia's defense minister Sergei Shoigu was visited North Korea.

It was not possible to directly determine from the pictures what had been loaded onto the ships. However, the destination of the containers seemed to be in Western Russia. They were unloaded at the Dunai base and transported from there by rail to the city of Tihoretsk near the Ukrainian border.

The West had a bad feeling about this: Russia had started importing military equipment from North Korea.

Hunch proved correct two weeks ago.

The United States said that At the turn of the year, Russia had fired North Korean missiles into Ukraine. A couple of days later, Ukraine confirmed the information.

The United States and its allies directly condemned North Korea's missile launch to Russia and announced that they would take the matter to the UN Security Council.

“North Korea uses Ukraine as a testing ground for its missiles,” said the South Korean ambassador Hwang Joon-kookwhen the council discussed the matter in its meeting last Wednesday.

Since 2006, North Korea has been under an arms export embargo imposed by the UN. Then also Russia voted for the ban. However, this no longer seems to prevent the country from accepting weapons and ammunition from North Korea via container trade.

In this situation, the means of the UN Security Council to intervene in Russia's arms imports are not very strange.

Ukrainian authorities displayed the remains of a suspected North Korean missile after the January 6 attack on Kharkiv.

North Korea the arms export ban comes from the golden age of the Western-led world order, says the head of the Center for Peace and Conflict Studies Marko Lehti from the University of Tampere.

According to him, that time has largely passed.

“Several international decisions made at the beginning of the 21st century have now been challenged. Arms embargoes require a common understanding of norms and rules to work, and there is no longer such a common understanding between states. Therefore, the UN's chances of limiting North Korea's missile support to Russia are low.”

Consensus should prevail, especially among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. In addition to the United States, Great Britain, France and China, the group also includes Russia.

The Council's means of interfering with Russia's arms imports from North Korea are therefore shielded by Russia's right of veto.

“Weapons bans are as strong as the veto rights of the permanent members of the Council. The possibility for members to exercise their right of veto makes it practically impossible to intervene in violations of arms export bans,” says a senior researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Sipri Pieter Wezeman.

“The United States, together with other members of the Security Council, can draft a resolution that will hold Russia responsible for violating the arms embargo on North Korea. Russia responds to this by using its veto power in the same way it has used it in all resolutions regarding the invasion of Ukraine.”

Russian the war in Ukraine is currently aimed at the extreme strain on Ukraine's air defenses. To achieve its goal, Russia needs plenty of missiles, and its own missile production may not be enough to meet the entire need. So it is now importing missiles from North Korea.

North Korea has a lot to give, as the country's ammunition stocks are quite large. But what does it get in return for the munitions it provides?

“North Korea does not practice charity here. Its negotiating position must be very good in the situation”, says the researcher of the Institute of Foreign Policy Jyri Lavikainen.

A photo provided by North Korea's state photo agency of a medium-range ballistic missile launch in mid-January.

Lavikainen thinks that the country will receive, for example, Russian weapon technology in return. He emphasizes that the content of barter deals can only be guessed, however.

“North Korea has a nuclear weapons program, which also includes a missile program. The country is certainly interested in Russian missile technology. I could also imagine that Russian space and satellite technology as well as submarine technology are of interest to North Korea.”

Lavikainen points out that arming North Korea would not even be in Russia's interests under normal circumstances. According to him, the cooperation between the countries reflects the kind of position Russia has played itself into in terms of foreign policy.

“Twenty years ago, you couldn't have imagined such a Russia that would cooperate so closely with North Korea. However, the war in Ukraine and the struggle with the West comes before everything else, so this has also been done now.”

The story has been used as sources of the Royal United Services Institute and of the Center for Strategic and International Studies reports on arms deals between Russia and North Korea.