Juarez City-– The number of weapons seized in Chihuahua by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) grew 22 percent last year, indicate data from the Specialized Unit in Transparency and Government Openness of that federal corporation.

Official statistics show that last year the federal corporation seized 1,795 weapons in the state, including short, long and special weapons, compared to the 1,450 that were recovered in 2022. E

Even, according to the history recorded by the FGR, last year is the only one that exceeded a thousand weapons seized in total since 2019 when only 264 weapons were seized in the state.

The FGR pointed out that the statistical information provided is generated within the framework of the work of the National Effort which, as a methodological and operational reference, involves the reception and collection of data from the participating agencies, from which analysis processes are applied. validation, standardization and systematization of information prior to being considered valid data.

Likewise, he pointed out that the figures presented are preliminary, that is, they may present variations derived from the constant updating of new elements associated with the events that the agencies report.

For its part, during the month of May, elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat secured 36 firearms of various calibers during different interventions, the municipal agency reported through a press release.

Public Security indicated that the above occurred in different events, in a period from May 1 to 31 of the year in question, through citizen complaints made to the emergency number 9-1-1, as well as to the community numbers of the police districts and in flagrante delicto during prevention and surveillance tours in different sectors of the town.

The seizure included 30 handguns and six long guns, as well as 27 magazines and 321 live cartridges.